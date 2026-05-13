EXCLUSIVE: Charlize V Timothée! Inside Story of How Actress Theron is the Latest Big Name to Hammer Chalamet Over 'Balletgate'

The actor, 30, who already draws side-eyes for his shameless PDA displays with pillow-lipped billionaire girlfriend Kylie Jenner , 28, has been barraged with a hornet's nest of venom for belittling the classical arts as no longer relevant during a CNN town hall in February.

Hollywood 's latest most hated, Timothee Chalamet , is in hot water with movie icon Charlize Theron and just about everybody else for tap dancing on the importance of opera and ballet, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"I don't want to be working in ballet, or opera, or things where it's like, 'Hey, keep this thing alive, even though like no one cares about this anymore,'" he said and then laughingly added, "All respect to all the ballet and opera people out there."

The mouthy remark fired up former dancer Theron, 50, who fumed: "Oh, boy, I hope I run into him one day. That was a very reckless comment on an art form, two art forms, that we need to lift up constantly because, yes, they do have a hard time.

"But in 10 years, AI is going to be able to do Timothee's job, but it will not be able to replace a person on a stage dancing live. And we shouldn't s--t on other art forms."