'You're Not a Thug': Charles Barkley Slams Memphis Grizzlies Guard Ja Morant After NBA Star's Alleged Latest Gun Video
Charles Barkley had a stern message for Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant after the NBA star came under fire for a second alleged gun-toting video, RadarOnline.com has learned.
During Wednesday's NBA Tip-Off on TNT, the television analyst went off about the controversy, referencing how some individuals had spoken out in support of Morant while not name-dropping anyone in particular.
"We got some idiots, some fools, some jackasses on television. It really just pissed me off talking about, 'Ja should make a stance and he didn't break any laws,'" Barkley sounded off.
The sports personality addressed the scandal that may lead to further punishment for Morant after Fox News host Will Cain's tweet on the ordeal.
"Does Ja Morant not have 2A rights?" Cain questioned via his official account. "Can he not do what he wants outside of his work environment if it's still legal? It may be stupid, but I don't know what he's done to be suspended."
Barkley rallied against those beliefs yesterday while discussing how Morant made the mistake of appearing to flash a gun in an Instagram Live video for a second time.
The team suspended Morant from all team activities the following day and it was claimed he could face a "lengthy suspension" that exceeds the eight-games punishment after the first Instagram Live video he shared at a Colorado nightclub in early March.
- Gayle King's Staggering CNN Salary Revealed: $12 Million Makes Oprah’s Pal The ‘Highest Paid Star On The Network’ — For Just An Hour Of Work Per Week
- 'This Ain't Getting Tiring Chuck?' Kevin Durant Slams Charles Barkley & Declares He'll 'Never Respect' NBA Legend As Feud Rages On
- Gayle King ‘Seriously Considering’ Offer From CNN Honco Chris Licht For Prime-Time Talk Show As Network’s Ratings Continue To Dive
"Man, when you're making $100 million a year to play sports, your life changes," Barkley said on the pregame show. "There are certain rules and regulations you have to live by, plain and simple. You can't do stupid stuff. That's the trade-off. Now if you want to do all that stuff and give all that money back, more power to you."
Barkley said the only other option for Morant was to leave his career behind. "But you can't make money on the NBA doing this stuff," the former Phoenix Suns player explained.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
"I just hope that he grows up and realizes like, yo, man, first of all, you're not a thug. You're not a criminal. You're not a crook. You're a guy making $100 million a year."
Morant also addressed the latest alleged gun video in a statement. "I know I've disappointed a lot of people who have supported me," he said. "This is a journey and I recognize there is more work to do. My words may not mean much right now, but I take full accountability for my actions. I'm committed to continuing to work on myself."