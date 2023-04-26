Chance the Rapper's Wife Shares Cryptic Quotes After He's Seen Dancing With Another Woman

"Most people don't grow up. It's too damn difficult. What happens is most people get older," the quote began. "They honor their credit cards, they find parking spaces, they marry, they have the nerve to have children, but they don't grow up. Not really."

"But to grow up costs the earth," the quote read. "It means you take responsibility for the time you take up, for the space you occupy. It's serious business. And you find out what it costs us to love and to lose, to dare and to fail. And maybe even more, to succeed."