Chance the Rapper's Wife Shares Cryptic Quotes After He's Seen Dancing With Another Woman
Chance The Rapper's wife, Kirsten Corley-Bennett, shared thought-provoking quotes about awareness and growth after a video emerged showing him dancing with another woman during a carnival party in Jamaica.
RadarOnline.com has learned that BOBY childrenswear founder, who has been married to the Juice hitmaker since 2019, took to social media with some messages on Tuesday. One section of the prose that she posted was highlighted in blue.
"Most people don't grow up. It's too damn difficult. What happens is most people get older," the quote began. "They honor their credit cards, they find parking spaces, they marry, they have the nerve to have children, but they don't grow up. Not really."
"But to grow up costs the earth," the quote read. "It means you take responsibility for the time you take up, for the space you occupy. It's serious business. And you find out what it costs us to love and to lose, to dare and to fail. And maybe even more, to succeed."
Another message talked about how "awareness is growth," detailing the importance of mindfulness and choosing new actions that will help rewrite behavior patterns.
Fans are speculating whether or not it was directed at her spouse of nearly four years.
The video of Chance The Rapper that caused a stir online last week was shared by model Mela Millz, showing her in a colorful beaded thong bikini while the duo danced provocatively and lived it up at the event.
Fans had mixed reactions about The Voice coach in the comments, some defending it as an occasion that is about having fun while others argued that he crossed a line.
"Carnival culture is take a wine and move on. Nothing personal," one wrote. "Y'all can talk about its our culture all u want, it's never going to be an issue until it's ur man," another social media user fired back while a third took issue with him slapping her behind. "Other than that, all good and part of the culture," the comment stated.
Chance The Rapper has yet to respond to the backlash.