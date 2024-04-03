Calling It Quits: Chance the Rapper and Wife Kirsten Announce Shock Divorce After Separation

The former couple's relationship came under the spotlight last year when a video emerged of Chance dancing with a woman while partying during Carnival in Jamaica. Some fans predicted it wasn't a good sign, while others came to his defense, noting that dancing was a part of the cultural celebration.

Kirsten shared a cryptic post after the event, with a highlighted passage from Maya Angelou's "Letter to My Daughter" that was perceived to be her response.

"Most people don't grow up. It's too damn difficult. What happens is most people get older. That's the truth of it," Angelou wrote. "They honor their credit cards, they find parking spaces, they have the nerve to have children, but they don't grow up. Not really. They get older."

"But to grow up costs the earth, the earth. It means you take responsibility for the time you take up, for the space you occupy. It's serious business. And you find out what it costs us to love and to lose, to dare and to fail. And maybe even more, to succeed."