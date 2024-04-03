Calling It Quits: Chance the Rapper and Wife Kirsten Announce Shock Divorce After Separation
Chance the Rapper and his wife, Kirsten Corley, are parting ways after a period of separation, revealing their looming divorce in a joint statement, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
"We came to this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together. God has blessed us with two beautiful daughters who we will continue to raise together," the former couple announced via their social media accounts.
The duo started dating in 2013 and welcomed their first baby girl, Kensli, in 2015. They took some time apart in 2016 before getting back together the following year.
The now-exes formerly duked it out over child support in court but quickly reached an amicable resolution in 2017.
A lawyer for Kirsten told the Chicago Tribune, "This case ended quickly because of the unusually high level of cooperation between the parents putting their child's best interest first."
One of his attorneys proudly echoed, "I'm going to give major credit to Chance and Kirsten for working together to reach a deal that's fair for their daughter, fair for them both."
Chance and Kirsten went on to tie the knot in 2019 at the Pelican Hill resort in Newport Beach, California, welcoming daughter Marli that same year.
The former couple's relationship came under the spotlight last year when a video emerged of Chance dancing with a woman while partying during Carnival in Jamaica. Some fans predicted it wasn't a good sign, while others came to his defense, noting that dancing was a part of the cultural celebration.
Kirsten shared a cryptic post after the event, with a highlighted passage from Maya Angelou's "Letter to My Daughter" that was perceived to be her response.
"Most people don't grow up. It's too damn difficult. What happens is most people get older. That's the truth of it," Angelou wrote. "They honor their credit cards, they find parking spaces, they have the nerve to have children, but they don't grow up. Not really. They get older."
"But to grow up costs the earth, the earth. It means you take responsibility for the time you take up, for the space you occupy. It's serious business. And you find out what it costs us to love and to lose, to dare and to fail. And maybe even more, to succeed."
Amid the divorce news, some fans theorized the video had something to do with the pair's split, while others said they likely have other differences they are facing.
Chance and Kirsten shared in their announcement, "We kindly ask for privacy and respect as we navigate this transition."