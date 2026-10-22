EXCLUSIVE: Chadwick Boseman's Family Locked in Bitter Estate Battle
Oct. 22 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET
Six years after losing his brave battle against cancer, the family of Chadwick Boseman is engaged in a bitter Avengers-style blood feud over his money, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Black Panther actor's brothers have charged that his widow is withholding estate assets from their parents and petitioned a Los Angeles County judge to remove his widow, Taylor Simone Ledward, as administrator of his estate.
Chadwick Boseman's Brothers Accuse Widow of Concealing Estate Assets
Kevin and Derrick Boseman claim the woman who married their brother just six days before he died has not properly distributed his assets since his death.
According to the brothers' petition, Chadwick's widow (also known as Simone Ledward-Boseman) is entitled to 50 percent because Chadwick died without a will while their parents, Leroy and Carolyn, were supposed to each receive 25 percent of the estate.
The brothers claim Simone's "lack of transparency creates the appearance that she is concealing assets from Decedent's family and from the Court."
The filing claims that despite being compelled by a 2022-issued "Final Order" to distribute a $40,000 long-term care policy to their mother, Ledward "continues to exert unilateral control over Decedent's estate, denying Decedent's family long overdue closure or participation in decision-making regarding matters affecting Leroy and Carolyn's interests."
Chadwick Boseman's Widow Accused of Hiding Royalties and Assets
The document also claims Ledward is hiding additional assets, including "royalties and residuals, image and intellectual property rights, real property, a previously undisclosed bank account at CNB, and other personal property."
They also charge that "numerous residual payments from SAG-AFTRA," along with properties Chadwick owned, remain unaccounted for.
Kevin and Derrick further claim Ledward has "blocked" the family from "pursuing lucrative business opportunities that might benefit Decedent's elderly parents."
Chadwick Boseman's Widow Fires Back at Family's Estate Claims
Meanwhile, Ledward ripped the claims in a response, alleging their effort to remove her as administrator is a "public relations stunt to smear her."
Ledward's attorney added: "Simone's generosity has been both financial and collaborative. She has always included the Boseman family in her efforts to ensure Chadwick's memory would endure and flourish."
The response also claims Ledward has "distributed all of the assets of Chadwick's Estate save one account Petitioners themselves blocked from distribution."
It asserts she paid more than $1.7million to his parents.
The response continued: "Simone has administered the Estate transparently and in consultation with Petitioners at every meaningful step."