EXCLUSIVE: Chadwick Boseman's Family Locked in Bitter Estate Battle

Kevin and Derrick Boseman claim the woman who married their brother just six days before he died has not properly distributed his assets since his death.

According to the brothers' petition, Chadwick's widow (also known as Simone Ledward-Boseman) is entitled to 50 percent because Chadwick died without a will while their parents, Leroy and Carolyn, were supposed to each receive 25 percent of the estate.

The brothers claim Simone's "lack of transparency creates the appearance that she is concealing assets from Decedent's family and from the Court."

The filing claims that despite being compelled by a 2022-issued "Final Order" to distribute a $40,000 long-term care policy to their mother, Ledward "continues to exert unilateral control over Decedent's estate, denying Decedent's family long overdue closure or participation in decision-making regarding matters affecting Leroy and Carolyn's interests."