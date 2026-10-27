EXCLUSIVE: Céline Dion's Romantic Future 'Takes a New Turn After Health Battle'

"No one will ever replace René but Céline says she knows he would not want her to be alone – that he'd want her to find happiness again," said an insider.

The couple's three sons – René-Charles, 25, and 16-year-old twins Eddy and Nelson – "want this for her as well, which makes it a whole lot easier on Céline," added the source.

"It's been more than a decade since they lost René. In some ways, it doesn't feel nearly that long. But in other ways it feels like a lifetime."

Losing Angélil hasn't been Dion's only heartbreak.

In December 2022, she revealed she'd been diagnosed with stiff person syndrome, which causes muscle stiffness and painful spasms.

At its worst, the debilitating condition left Dion unable to walk properly or use her singing voice as she once had.