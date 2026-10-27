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EXCLUSIVE: Céline Dion's Romantic Future 'Takes a New Turn After Health Battle'

Celine Dion's romantic prospects take a surprising turn as she navigates life after health setbacks.
Source: MEGA

Celine Dion's romantic prospects take a surprising turn as she navigates life after health setbacks.

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Oct. 27 2026, Published 6:30 a.m. ET

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Céline Dion is basking in rave reviews for her return to the concert stage – and now RadarOnline.com can reveal finding love is next on her to-do list.

Ten years after the death of her beloved husband, René Angélil, the 58-year-old diva's heart is ready to go on, according to pals.

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Céline Dion's Sons Support Her Finding Love Again After Heartbreak

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A source said Dion's sons support her finding love again.
Source: KCS Presse / MEGA

A source said Dion's sons support her finding love again.

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"No one will ever replace René but Céline says she knows he would not want her to be alone – that he'd want her to find happiness again," said an insider.

The couple's three sons – René-Charles, 25, and 16-year-old twins Eddy and Nelson – "want this for her as well, which makes it a whole lot easier on Céline," added the source.

"It's been more than a decade since they lost René. In some ways, it doesn't feel nearly that long. But in other ways it feels like a lifetime."

Losing Angélil hasn't been Dion's only heartbreak.

In December 2022, she revealed she'd been diagnosed with stiff person syndrome, which causes muscle stiffness and painful spasms.

At its worst, the debilitating condition left Dion unable to walk properly or use her singing voice as she once had.

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Céline Dion Ready to Find Love Again After Health Battle

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According to the report, Dion returned to the stage after intensive rehabilitation.
Source: NLC / Neil Lupin / WENN / MEGA

According to the report, Dion returned to the stage after intensive rehabilitation.

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As a result, she canceled her world tour in 2023, but thanks to an intense rehabilitation program of new medication, physical therapy, vcal therapy and immunotherapy, she launched a triumphant five-week residency in Paris recently.

"Now that she's feeling strong again, Céline's lust for life has returned in full force. She wants to make the most of every moment she has left," shared an insider.

Still, looking for love again is a "big step," said the source.

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Céline Dion Reveals What She Wants in a New Partner

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An insider said the singer wants a kind partner who gets along with her sons.
Source: Lumeimages / MEGA

An insider said the singer wants a kind partner who gets along with her sons.

"Céline says she can't ever imagine loving someone as much as she loved René, but she does want to have a partner again," added the source.

"Music is so important to her and she'd love to meet someone who at least plays an instrument so they can have that shared passion. But it's not a deal-breaker.

"Most of all she wants a man who's kind, and of course, gets along with her boys. If her kids don't like him, he won't last. That's a guarantee."

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