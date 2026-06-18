CBS' Legal Nightmare: Black 'Matlock' Writer Sues Network Over Alleged Racist and Sexual Remarks — As He Claims He Was Fired After Speaking Out

Lowe's lawsuit goes into disturbing details of alleged remarks made about him. According to Lowe, his shoe size and race were pointed out, and he was allegedly told he was "well-endowed down there." One question is also said to have been asked about how "he handled a man's genitals."

Urman, who appears to be the focal point of the lawsuit, is accused of coercing Lowe into taking care of her dog for almost a year, as the demand is said to have been "racially motivated harassment and an exercise of supervisory power designed to burden him."

"She said, 'as long as you have this dog, you'll always have a place here,'" Urman said, according to Lowe. In the complaint, Renna is also accused of calling Lowe at night and revealing that she was in bed, only wearing underwear.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Lowe said, "It's vicious in a writers' room as a Black creative. You're either treated like a threat or a pet."