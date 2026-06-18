CBS' Legal Nightmare: Black 'Matlock' Writer Sues Network Over Alleged Racist and Sexual Remarks — As He Claims He Was Fired After Speaking Out
June 18 2026, Published 4:20 p.m. ET
A black writer for Matlock has sued CBS Television Studios, RadarOnline.com can reveal, accusing the series' bosses of making racist and sexual remarks.
John Lowe, who filed the lawsuit in California on Wednesday, June 17, alleged not only were the comments directed at him, but also at other Black cast and crew members.
Lawsuit Details
Lowe claimed the show's showrunner and executive producers created a hostile work environment "permeated by sexually explicit and discriminatory conduct." According to the writer, he was fired after allegedly reporting a shocking incident in which his supervisor referred to the holiday Juneteenth, which highlights the emancipation of enslaved African Americans, as "Coonteenth."
The lawsuit not only calls out CBS Television Studios, but also Matlock showrunner Jennie Snyder Urman and executive producers Nicki Renna and Jeffrey Lieber.
Low is seeking unspecified damages. In response, a CBS spokesperson said the network is "committed to maintaining a safe and respectful environment for everyone and take all workplace complaints seriously."
The statement concluded, "In this instance, a thorough investigation was completed, and we were unable to find support for his allegations. We look forward to vigorously defending this lawsuit."
'You're Either Treated Like a Threat Or a Pet'
Lowe's lawsuit goes into disturbing details of alleged remarks made about him. According to Lowe, his shoe size and race were pointed out, and he was allegedly told he was "well-endowed down there." One question is also said to have been asked about how "he handled a man's genitals."
Urman, who appears to be the focal point of the lawsuit, is accused of coercing Lowe into taking care of her dog for almost a year, as the demand is said to have been "racially motivated harassment and an exercise of supervisory power designed to burden him."
"She said, 'as long as you have this dog, you'll always have a place here,'" Urman said, according to Lowe. In the complaint, Renna is also accused of calling Lowe at night and revealing that she was in bed, only wearing underwear.
In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Lowe said, "It's vicious in a writers' room as a Black creative. You're either treated like a threat or a pet."
Writer John Lowe's Lawyer Rages Over 'Blatant Racism'
Lowe had had enough by June 2025, especially when Urman allegedly branded Juneteenth, "Coonteenth."
"She said it on purpose as a way of letting me know that she owns me to a degree," Lowe, who said he cried following the comment, theorized. According to Lowe, after speaking out about his concerns, he was placed on hiatus and then booted.
Lowe's attorney, Ron Zambrano, blasted the network and raged, "There is no excuse for this blatant racism and harassment. CBS should be ashamed for allowing it, and the Matlock showrunner and producers should be held accountable."
Matlock, which stars Kathy Bates and has been a huge hit for CBS, has already dealt with plenty of drama even before this lawsuit.
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More Drama For 'Matlock'
Last October, Matlock star David Del Rio was terminated after he was accused of sexual assault in an incident involving him and co-star Leah Lewis.
Following the firing, Del Rio's wife, Katherine, ripped Lewis, labeling her "the most disturbing human being I have ever met." She later removed her post.
Earlier this year, Del Rio claimed evidence refuting the allegations against him was not fully considered before he was given a pink slip. The actor's character on the show was written out.