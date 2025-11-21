EXCLUSIVE: 'Matlock' Scandal Explodes — Fired Actor's Wife Calls His Co-star a 'Disturbing Human' After Shocking Sex Assault Allegations Got Him Escorted Off Set

Matlock star Kathy Bates, who plays the brilliant defense attorney on the hit CBS legal series, became tangled in an ugly, real-life case on her TV set – where actor David Del Rio has been axed after an alleged sex attack on fellow costar Leah Lewis – while his loyal wife is sticking by him and slammed his accuser, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Del Rio, 38, was reportedly marched off the Paramount set by executive producer Eric Christian Olsen and others on October 2, the day the incident was reported and following an internal investigation, said sources.

After his exit, filming of the drama, which debuted its new season on October 12, continued.