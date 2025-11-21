EXCLUSIVE: 'Matlock' Scandal Explodes — Fired Actor's Wife Calls His Co-star a 'Disturbing Human' After Shocking Sex Assault Allegations Got Him Escorted Off Set
Nov. 21 2025, Published 7:30 a.m. ET
Matlock star Kathy Bates, who plays the brilliant defense attorney on the hit CBS legal series, became tangled in an ugly, real-life case on her TV set – where actor David Del Rio has been axed after an alleged sex attack on fellow costar Leah Lewis – while his loyal wife is sticking by him and slammed his accuser, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Del Rio, 38, was reportedly marched off the Paramount set by executive producer Eric Christian Olsen and others on October 2, the day the incident was reported and following an internal investigation, said sources.
After his exit, filming of the drama, which debuted its new season on October 12, continued.
Chaos On Set
Del Rio's role of lawyer Billy Martinez was reportedly written out. He and Lewis, 28, had worked closely and were in many scenes together as young lawyers who are part of the team of Bates' character, brilliant legal eagle Matty Matlock.
Following the chaos and Del Rio's axing, Lewis later brought her mother to the set for support as the show resumed filming, saying: "Mom is here, we're moving forward in love and strength. I'm in good hands.
"Thank you to everybody for any kind of support and care. Truly, we're moving forward in strength. Key word, strength. Please, let that be the takeaway."
Escorted Off Set And Booted Off The Show
CBS was mum about the details of the alleged sexual assault, but a source says it involved Del Rio's fellow series regular Lewis and occurred in her trailer on September 26.
Lewis didn't report it until October 2, but that day, a probe into the incident was immediately launched and Del Rio was escorted off the set and canned.
Meanwhile, Del Rio was strongly supported by his wife of 12 years, actress and chef Katherine Del Rio, mom of his two daughters, Liliam, 2, and Coco, 8 months, who put out a social media post slamming Lewis.
Katherine Del Rio Is Standing By Her Husband
"This is the most disturbing human being I have ever met," she posted.
The furious wife then added another post of her with her mother, appearing to mock Lewis' message: "Mom is here. We are moving forward in love and strength after what Leah did for our family. Thank you all for the love and support!"
Katherine later removed her posts, but a source said: "His wife is standing by him. They're a family and staying together."