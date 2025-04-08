EXCLUSIVE: Screen Queen! 10 Things You (Probably) Never Knew About Cate Blanchett — Including How Shaving Her Head Got Her Fired From Nursing Home Job

While her on-screen success may be common knowledge, RadarOnline.com can reveal 10 little known facts about the Australian actress.

She has won an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for 2005's The Aviator and took home the golden statue for Best Actress for 2014's Blue Jasmine, in addition to receiving six other nominations.

Australian-born Blanchett's father was from Texas and served in the US Navy.

Blanchett, 55, may have been born and raised in the Melbourne suburb of Ivanhoe, but her father, Robert DeWitt Blanchett Jr., was a Texas-born US Navy Chief Petty Officer.

Her father met her mother, June, by chance when his ship broke down in Melbourne.

As a child, Blanchett confessed she would knock on neighbors' doors and pretend to be looking for her dog so she could be invited inside for snacks. She also despises the color green because it reminds her of her old school uniform.