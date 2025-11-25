EXCLUSIVE: Candace Owens Reignites Feud With Dylan Mulvaney in Scathing New Book... as Conservative Mouthpiece Claims Trans Influencer's 'Journey to Girlhood' Is a 'Hyperbolic Skit'

In her new book, Make Him a Sandwich , the conservative commentator unleashes on Mulvaney, clearly not believing she's a woman and reigniting a feud from 2023.

Political pundit Candace Owens is no stranger to sharing her controversial opinions, and her latest on Dylan Mulvaney is sure to raise some eyebrows, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Mulvaney was an 'out of work' Broadway actor during the COVID-19 lockdown, according to Owens.

Owens claims Mulvaney was a "relatively unknown, openly gay Broadway performer who was out of work during the COVID-19 lockdowns."

"Likely bored, he picked up his smartphone and began documenting what he described as his 'days of girlhood,' which at first appeared to be a joke," she writes.

She notes Mulvaney was "draped in a pink and red cardigan" and had "his hair split into pigtails" while applying lip gloss.

"Day one of being a girl and I've already cried three times," Owens states Mulvaney told his followers at the time. "I wrote a scathing email that I did not send. I ordered dresses online that I could not afford, and then when someone asked me how I was, I said, 'I'm fine!' when I wasn't fine. How'd I do, ladies? Good? Girl power!"