EXCLUSIVE: Candace Owens Reignites Feud With Dylan Mulvaney in Scathing New Book... as Conservative Mouthpiece Claims Trans Influencer's 'Journey to Girlhood' Is a 'Hyperbolic Skit'
Nov. 25 2025, Published 3:00 p.m. ET
Political pundit Candace Owens is no stranger to sharing her controversial opinions, and her latest on Dylan Mulvaney is sure to raise some eyebrows, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
In her new book, Make Him a Sandwich, the conservative commentator unleashes on Mulvaney, clearly not believing she's a woman and reigniting a feud from 2023.
'Days of Girlhood'
Owens claims Mulvaney was a "relatively unknown, openly gay Broadway performer who was out of work during the COVID-19 lockdowns."
"Likely bored, he picked up his smartphone and began documenting what he described as his 'days of girlhood,' which at first appeared to be a joke," she writes.
She notes Mulvaney was "draped in a pink and red cardigan" and had "his hair split into pigtails" while applying lip gloss.
"Day one of being a girl and I've already cried three times," Owens states Mulvaney told his followers at the time. "I wrote a scathing email that I did not send. I ordered dresses online that I could not afford, and then when someone asked me how I was, I said, 'I'm fine!' when I wasn't fine. How'd I do, ladies? Good? Girl power!"
Candace Owens Asserts Dylan Mulvaney's 'Act' as a Girl 'Suddenly' Stuck
Owens then made a bold assertion, as she says she remains "convinced" Mulvaney's Instagram post "was always supposed to be a hyperbolic skit."
"But then something Dylan couldn't have anticipated happened," she continues. "Virtually overnight, he gained millions of followers, and sponsors began lining up to support him on his journey to girlhood. Within months, Dylan Mulvaney's face was everywhere.
"He had sponsorships with every major makeup brand (a space typically reserved for females), high-end fashion and female sports brands, as well as – quite bizarrely – tampon brands."
She attributes Mulvaney's "raking in money and fame" as what made what "began as an act suddenly stick."
Dylan Mulvaney's Bud Light Controversy
Owens claims feminists "rejoiced as they had found their icon: a grown man who fantasized about living like a little girl" and they "demanded he be accepted everywhere," but she felt it was "utterly perverse."
She then addresses Mulvaney's Bud Light scandal, where she was featured in an ad, and conservatives turned on the popular beer company.
"When Dylan Mulvaney, still playing dress-up as a little girl, attempted to traverse into the male dominion of beer-drinking, the social backlash was as swift as it was harsh," she states. "In March 2023, while soaking in a bathtub with bubbles (as little girls do), Dylan popped open a can of Bud Light. He, of course, played up the stereotype of girls not knowing anything about sports while simultaneously promoting the upcoming basketball season of March Madness."
In response to Mulvaney's ad, Owens notes "men reacted poorly," citing backlash and the company losing "approximately $395million in US sales within a span of just four months."
Dylan Mulvaney's 'A Valuable Lesson'?
From the ordeal, Owens insists Mulvaney "learned a valuable lesson" that "men are not women."
"Whereas his outwardly insane behavior had been tolerated and celebrated by women who wanted to make him feel validated in his state of lunacy, men simply refused to suffer his foolishness," she adds. "It may be that more men are needed to stand up for women who are being effectively eradicated out of their own spaces by mentally ill men."
Owens' views on Mulvaney, a transgender woman, shouldn't come as a surprise, as the two famously feuded in 2023.
When going at Mulvaney during the backlash for her Bud Light campaign, Owens continued to misgender her and accused her of engaging in "woman face."
Mulvaney, for her part, responded to all of the criticism regarding her at the time, saying she was focusing on "trans joy."