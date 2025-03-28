Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Cameron Diaz

Cameron Diaz's Husband Benji Madden Confesses He 'Fears' Actress in Rare Interview About their Very Private Marriage

Split photo of Benji Madden, Cameron Diaz.
Source: MEGA

Benji Madden said his wife Cameron Diaz leaves him 'fearful.'

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

March 28 2025, Published 12:45 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Benji Madden admitted his wife Cameron Diaz sometimes has him shaking in his boots.

The 46-year-old Good Charlotte rocker opened up about his super-private marriage, revealing he "fears" his famous wife because of how "strong" she is, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Article continues below advertisement
cameron diaz husband benji madden fear wife private marriage
Source: @BENJAMINMADDEN/instagram

Benji and Diaz have been married since 2015 and share two young children.

Article continues below advertisement

On Thursday's episode of Rob Lowe's SiriusXM podcast Literally!, the musician joined his twin brother Joel, 46, to share insights into their marriages.

Benji wed the Bad Teacher star in 2015, and they share two children: daughter Raddix, five, and son Cardinal, one.

Joel, who is married to Nicole Richie, 43, from The Simple Life, joined his brother in saying they both "fear" their wives – but "in the best way."

Article continues below advertisement
radar
Source: MEGA

Benji joked he's 'never go against' Diaz, adding he doesn't 'even need to get involved.'

Article continues below advertisement

After referring to both Diaz and Richie as "queens," Benji joked: "Go against my wife? Good luck. I don't even need to get involved."

Joel added: "We all respect our wives. They are absolutely our counterparts and we all have a healthy fear of our wives."

Of Richie, he quipped: "You do not f--- with her. That's the queen."

Article continues below advertisement

The discussion kicked off when 61-year-old Lowe – married to Sheryl Berkoff – opened up about the squad's "strong" wives and the relationship principles they hold dear.

Benji said: "When you think about the powerful women that are just these forces of nature – I think all of our wives are interesting in the fact that they also don't want to be with a pushover guy.

"They still need a strong counterpart, but you have to also not have the ego."

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

Joel chimed in: "I don't know if I ever thought someone could keep me.

"I don't know how I felt about it. I was a relationship guy, but then I met Nicole, and she absolutely runs the show – but we are partners.

Article continues below advertisement

"There's aspects that I run, but there's a whole part of my life that would not work if she wasn't there running it. And she gave me a way deeper, richer life because of the aspects of my life that she oversees, she runs, and vice versa.

"We work together, but she's strong. I respect her and fear her a little bit."

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

Lowe added: "They're formidable. You don't wanna f--- with them. I want no part of running afoul of any of our three wives."

In January – to mark their 10th wedding anniversary and his wife's return to acting – Benji shared a rare selfie and called Diaz his "best friend."

He gushed over her in the caption, referring to her as his "QUEEN" and celebrating her many roles as a wife, mom, friend, and more.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON Celebrity
prince harry meghan markle sex podcast pp

EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry 'Terrified' Wife Meghan Markle Is Set to Start Spilling Beans on Their Sex Life in New 'Girl Talk' Podcast

Embedded Image

Andrew Tate's Traumatized Girlfriend Reveals the Four Chilling Words He Spat Before She Fled Beverly Hills Hotel After 'Rough Sex Nearly Left Her Unconscious'

Article continues below advertisement

Benji further reflected on their marriage, noting it’s "never perfect, always real" and expressing gratitude for having her by his side.

He also gave a shout-out to Diaz's big-screen comeback, encouraging fans to watch her new project on Netflix.

Just weeks before, Diaz revealed the couple relies on therapy to keep their marriage secure.

Article continues below advertisement
radar
Source: MEGA

Benji and his brother Joel both said their famous wives are 'queens' and noted they 'run the show.'

She said: "It's what we depend on, so you have that commitment to work on it," adding how it prevents them from "doing the same thing over and over."

Diaz later added: "You can't be in a marriage and have a family if...both people are not 100 percent every day.

"Nobody can be 99 and the other one be 100. (It helps us) either resolve something or create a new understanding of a new process together."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.