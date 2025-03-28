Cameron Diaz's Husband Benji Madden Confesses He 'Fears' Actress in Rare Interview About their Very Private Marriage

On Thursday's episode of Rob Lowe's SiriusXM podcast Literally!, the musician joined his twin brother Joel, 46, to share insights into their marriages.

Benji wed the Bad Teacher star in 2015, and they share two children: daughter Raddix, five, and son Cardinal, one.

Joel, who is married to Nicole Richie, 43, from The Simple Life, joined his brother in saying they both "fear" their wives – but "in the best way."