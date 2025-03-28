Cameron Diaz's Husband Benji Madden Confesses He 'Fears' Actress in Rare Interview About their Very Private Marriage
Benji Madden admitted his wife Cameron Diaz sometimes has him shaking in his boots.
The 46-year-old Good Charlotte rocker opened up about his super-private marriage, revealing he "fears" his famous wife because of how "strong" she is, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
On Thursday's episode of Rob Lowe's SiriusXM podcast Literally!, the musician joined his twin brother Joel, 46, to share insights into their marriages.
Benji wed the Bad Teacher star in 2015, and they share two children: daughter Raddix, five, and son Cardinal, one.
Joel, who is married to Nicole Richie, 43, from The Simple Life, joined his brother in saying they both "fear" their wives – but "in the best way."
After referring to both Diaz and Richie as "queens," Benji joked: "Go against my wife? Good luck. I don't even need to get involved."
Joel added: "We all respect our wives. They are absolutely our counterparts and we all have a healthy fear of our wives."
Of Richie, he quipped: "You do not f--- with her. That's the queen."
The discussion kicked off when 61-year-old Lowe – married to Sheryl Berkoff – opened up about the squad's "strong" wives and the relationship principles they hold dear.
Benji said: "When you think about the powerful women that are just these forces of nature – I think all of our wives are interesting in the fact that they also don't want to be with a pushover guy.
"They still need a strong counterpart, but you have to also not have the ego."
Joel chimed in: "I don't know if I ever thought someone could keep me.
"I don't know how I felt about it. I was a relationship guy, but then I met Nicole, and she absolutely runs the show – but we are partners.
"There's aspects that I run, but there's a whole part of my life that would not work if she wasn't there running it. And she gave me a way deeper, richer life because of the aspects of my life that she oversees, she runs, and vice versa.
"We work together, but she's strong. I respect her and fear her a little bit."
Lowe added: "They're formidable. You don't wanna f--- with them. I want no part of running afoul of any of our three wives."
In January – to mark their 10th wedding anniversary and his wife's return to acting – Benji shared a rare selfie and called Diaz his "best friend."
He gushed over her in the caption, referring to her as his "QUEEN" and celebrating her many roles as a wife, mom, friend, and more.
Benji further reflected on their marriage, noting it’s "never perfect, always real" and expressing gratitude for having her by his side.
He also gave a shout-out to Diaz's big-screen comeback, encouraging fans to watch her new project on Netflix.
Just weeks before, Diaz revealed the couple relies on therapy to keep their marriage secure.
She said: "It's what we depend on, so you have that commitment to work on it," adding how it prevents them from "doing the same thing over and over."
Diaz later added: "You can't be in a marriage and have a family if...both people are not 100 percent every day.
"Nobody can be 99 and the other one be 100. (It helps us) either resolve something or create a new understanding of a new process together."