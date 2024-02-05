‘Utterly Terrified’: Caitlyn Jenner Bombarded With ‘Escalating’ Death Threats: Report
Caitlyn Jenner has been “looking over her shoulder” everywhere she goes — after the reality star saw an increase in death threats being sent to her.
Sources claimed the Olympic track and field legend “is cowering in fear” due to the escalation of threatening messages.
An insider told The National Enquirer, “These threats keep streaming into Caitlyn’s social media — and privately she’s utterly terrified.”
Caitlyn — who was married to Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ Kris Jenner for 22 years — has previously complained about being in the crosshairs of vicious trolls. However, sources said the hate has multiplied!
“Everywhere she goes she’s looking over her shoulder, worrying a sniper’s going to rub her out, literally,” a source told the outlet.
The LGBTQ+ friends that Caitlyn has aren’t giving her sympathy because of her right-wing political leanings, the report claimed.
The failed California gubernatorial candidate, 74, has griped about the danger of “being an outspoken common-sense conservative” in the LGBT community.
An insider told The National Enquirer, “She was so welcomed at the start of her transition. Now she’s just treated like a leper by a lot of folks because of her political views.”
The report claimed the Kardashians have also turned their backs on the FOX News contributor — and many LGBT individuals regard Caitlyn as a “treacherous bigot who gives them a bad name!”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, last month, Caitlyn’s one-time friend Candis Cayne revealed she no longer speaks to the reality star.
Cayne said the 74-year-old is a “Fox News cult member.”
“We just don’t really talk anymore, because I can’t separate my friendship with her and her belief system anymore,” Cayne added.
In response, a rep for Caitlyn told Page Six, “Caitlyn is proud of her ongoing contract as a Fox News contributor — the only network to employ an openly trans contributor. She reaches the largest cable news audience, bringing a level-headed perspective, on protecting women’s sports.”
In 2015, Caitlyn revealed she was transgender. Over the years, she has been criticized by members of the LGBTQ+ community for being a Republican and for supporting Donald Trump.
On top of the death threats, Caitlyn recently fired off a legal letter to her son Brandon over a reality show.