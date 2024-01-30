Caitlyn Jenner Scrubbed From Son Brandon's Reality Show After Threatening Legal Action
Caitlyn Jenner won't be making her reality show comeback anytime soon. The 74-year-old former Olympian was scrubbed from her son Brandon Jenner's reality show after she threatened to take legal action, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Caitlyn became an angry parent after discovering she not only made a cameo in an episode — but they were hawking her name to sell the series.
Brandon is Caitlyn's 42-year-old son, whom she shares with her second wife, Linda Thompson. Sources shared the show is called At Home With the Jenners on UnchainedTV and is about three episodes in. Caitlyn was featured in a dinner scene with the family — which included Brandon's former stepfather, music executive David Foster — but allegedly had no idea about the reality show.
Caitlyn was allegedly ticked off at her son when she discovered that she was featured in the scene — and he was using her name during show promos, so she reportedly threatened legal action. The father of six allegedly had his lawyers contact the show's production company, warning them to remove her from the reality show or face the consequences, TMZ reported.
The ex-athlete's alleged threat left producers scrambling to edit her out of the already aired scenes that she was in. A source also shared that her face has been wiped clean of all future episodes.
While Caitlyn appeared to take a page from his first ex-wife Kris Jenner's playbook, there's more to it. Filming for a reality show is allegedly prohibited for the Fox News host and could cost her job since she's in the middle of contract renewals with the bosses.
Caitlyn joined the right-wing cable network as a contributor in 2022 after her Republican California gubernatorial candidacy run flopped.
Sources claim her appearance on Brandon's show could potentially put her in breach of contract with Fox, and Caitlyn's not willing to risk it, especially with the 2024 Olympics and the upcoming Presidential race — both of which are her bread and butter.
The report claimed that Caitlyn was livid when she uncovered her cameo, sparking her to call Brandon and air her frustrations.
While Caitlyn is sad to wish her son all the best with his reality show, she's reportedly still upset with the recklessness of it all, with sources sharing she'd never jeopardize her job because she values it too much.
