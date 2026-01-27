EXCLUSIVE: Buzz Aldrin, 96, Rescued and Moved to New Condo in L.A. — Weeks After Radar Revealed 'Abandoned' Astronaut was 'Living in His Own Filth'

Prayers for Buzz Aldrin have been answered, as the Apollo 11 moon landing legend was rescued and moved to a new condo in Los Angeles — weeks after RadarOnline revealed how the ailing astronaut was "living in his own filth" and "abandoned" by his family. "He’s going to die in a very, very nice place," a source told Radar in a rare update on the 96-year-old's health after the Aldrin family took to Facebook to confirm the space hero was given a new place to live closer to his loved ones.

Buzz Aldrin Saved by Family

Source: Aldrin Family Foundation/Facebook Buzz Aldrin celebrated his 96th birthday with family after they moved him from a 'horrible little apartment.'

In a Facebook post shared to the Aldrin Family Foundation's profile, the former fighter pilot could be seen sporting a T-shirt from his famed Apollo mission while surrounded by his children, grandchildren and other relatives. Another image shows Aldrin enjoying some time relaxing outside at night — perhaps gazing at the stars above — as he saluted the camera while sporting a United States Space Force hat.

Apollo Moon Landing Legend Turns 96

Source: Aldrin Family Foundation/Facebook Buzz Aldrin's family shared fresh photos of the 96-year-old on his birthday.

"Happy 96th Birthday to our dad, Buzz Aldrin! We had a delightful birthday celebration, surrounded by family at home. Thank you for all the well-wishes from around the globe. It made his day even more special. Dad is loving his new place, and we’re thrilled to have him close by to spend more time together. - Andy & Jan," the post's caption read. The insider informed Radar that the new condo is located in The San Fernando Valley section of Los Angeles.

Buzz Aldrin Rescued After Pal's Desperate Plea

Source: RadarOnline.com Buzz Aldrin's friend Steve Barber was concerned about the conditions of the astronaut's former home.

Steven Barber — a friend of Aldrin who issued a desperate plea to Donald Trump during an interview with Radar at the end of last year — was thrilled by the Aldrin family's update. "The story (on Radar) got it done. Buzz ended up in a beautiful condo. This guy is a national treasure — and because you ran the story, this happened. Had Radar not believed in the story, he’d still be sitting in a pile of s---," Barber confessed, feeling relieved Aldrin can spend his final days closer to family and in a more comfortable home. Just one month ago, Barber felt hopeless as he detailed the "horrific" conditions Aldrin was living in as he was left "abandoned" and "dying" in his bed all alone.

Source: Radar Online/YouTube Buzz Aldrin's friend claimed he'd been 'abandoned' by his family.

The longtime pal of Aldrin provided a photo exclusively to Radar that was snapped during a recent visit with the beloved astronaut. In the picture, the elderly aeronautical engineer stared blankly at the camera while bedridden in a dingy L.A. apartment. He had been receiving oxygen support through his nose, sported a NASA T-shirt and leaned over on a small pillow as beverages and snacks rested on a table beside him for easy access since he reportedly has trouble moving on his own. "This is not the way that this man should be spending the last seconds of his life," Barber declared. "There's no family, there's nothing. It's about the saddest thing I've ever seen.This is not how the second man on the moon should leave the Earth for the last time. He's [part of] the first freaking crew to the moon."

Source: RadarOnline.com Buzz Aldrin had been 'abandoned' in a 'disgusting' apartment before his family moved him into a new condo.