Kim Kardashian
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Kim Kardashian's Space Meltdown! Reality Queen Sparks Outrage After Claiming NASA 'Faked' the Moon Landing

Source: MEGA

Kim Kardashian has sparked backlash after saying NASA faked the moon landing based on TikTok clips.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 25 2025, Published 6:30 a.m. ET

For those who think Kim Kardashian is a ditz, she's giving them plenty of ammo with her latest revelation – the SKIMS mogul insists the U.S. government faked the 1969 moon landing.

The 45-year-old billionaire space cadet apparently gets her info from TikTok, where manipulated clips show former astronaut Buzz Aldrin, an original moonwalker, supposedly denying it, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Kim's Space Claims

Source: MEGA

Kim Kardashian claimed on TikTok the U.S. government faked the 1969 moon landing.

Kardashian points to a clip where: "This girl says, 'What was the scariest moment?' And [Aldrin] goes, 'There was no scary moment, cause it didn't happen.'"

According to sources, Aldrin was not denying the moon landing, but explaining that nothing "scary" occurred during his historic trip. But don't tell the fashion expert that.

Kim's TikTok Theory

kim kardashian outrage nasa faked moon landing tiktok
Source: MEGA

Buzz Aldrin is cited in a viral clip Kardashian shared, though sources said he was not denying the historic mission.

Said Kim: "I've seen a few videos [of] Buzz Aldrin talking about how it didn't happen. He says it all the time now, in interviews ... So I think it didn't happen. I don't think we did. I think it was fake."

And she doesn't care if people think she's silly, adding: "They're gonna say I'm crazy no matter what. But like, go to TikTok. See for yourself."

