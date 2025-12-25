EXCLUSIVE: Kim Kardashian's Space Meltdown! Reality Queen Sparks Outrage After Claiming NASA 'Faked' the Moon Landing

For those who think Kim Kardashian is a ditz, she's giving them plenty of ammo with her latest revelation – the SKIMS mogul insists the U.S. government faked the 1969 moon landing.

The 45-year-old billionaire space cadet apparently gets her info from TikTok, where manipulated clips show former astronaut Buzz Aldrin, an original moonwalker, supposedly denying it, RadarOnline.com can reveal.