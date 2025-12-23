EXCLUSIVE: Desperate Plea to President Trump to Save 'Abandoned' Buzz Aldrin, 95 — 'He Doesn’t Deserve to Die Like This'
President Donald Trump should rescue ailing Buzz Aldrin, according to one of his closest friends.
As RadarOnline.com exclusively revealed, the 95-year-old — who was the second person to walk on the moon after mission commander Neil Armstrong — is dying of a broken heart and living in his own filth, riddled with illness and having been "abandoned" by those closest to him.
"President Trump, let's get this guy out of this apartment. Take him to Mar-a-Lago," pleaded Steve Barber, a close friend of the former astronaut, aeronautical engineer and fighter pilot.
He added: "Mr. President, use your powers to get this man out of this apartment. Let's get him in a nice facility and let's let him leave the planet for the last time in a very special and dignified way — because this is not dignified. This is garbage."
Buzz Aldrin, 95, 'Dying in His Bed' With 'No Family'
Radar broke the story: Aldrin, of Apollo 11 fame, is living in a dingy Los Angeles apartment, on oxygen and needing the help of a nurse.
Barber, a close friend who previously worked as a chauffeur for Aldrin, discovered what he called the "horrific" scene during a recent visit.
Said Barber: "It's horrific. This is not how the second man on the moon should leave the Earth for the last time. He's just laying there, in this back room, in this horrible little apartment. This is just not where this guy belongs."
In a photo obtained exclusively by Radar, Aldrin can be seen looking feeble while lying "all by himself on his bed."
Aldrin, fittingly dressed in a NASA T-shirt, appeared emotionless and confused as he received oxygen support through his nose and rested on a small pillow.
Buzz Aldrin Is 'So Screwed Up' After Wife Anca Faur's Death
"He's so screwed up because his wife died," Barber explained, claiming "no family" has been by his side after being left "abandoned" by his kids.
The documentary filmmaker emphasized how Aldrin "doesn't deserve to die like this" — surrounded by none of his children and left to suffer from a broken heart following his wife Anca Faur's tragic death at age 66 on October 28.
Aldrin's devoted love for his late wife was put on full display in a photo obtained by Radar of him and Barber, in happier and healthier times, smiling side by side.
A framed picture of the longtime lovers looking into each other's eyes was proudly placed on a mantle behind the former fighter pilot — who sported a shirt of the very same surface he once walked on during his trip to the moon in 1969.
Barber said of Aldrin's sad state: "He could die today in that situation and that would just be horrific.
"He's not just my friend," the space history advocate expressed, detailing how Aldrin has been living in his own waste despite being part of "the first freaking crew to the moon."
America Has Been 'Beyond Negligent' of Buzz Aldrin
Barber said he feels distraught over the way America has been "beyond negligent" of Aldrin and his well-being.
"We are 90 days away from going back to the moon. They should have him up at the top of the Hilton Hotel with an entourage. He’s the reason we’re going back to the moon. They’ve all been forgotten about," he added, referring to Aldrin and fellow Apollo 11 crew members Neil Armstrong and Michael Collins.
The revelation of Aldrin’s sad state comes after President Trump announced on December 18 that he’d signed an executive order calling for America's return to the moon by 2028.
The presidential directive, he said, aimed to ensure "the United States leads the world in space exploration, security, and commerce." It involves deploying nuclear reactors on the Moon and in orbit, "including a lunar surface reactor ready for launch by 2030."
When signing the executive order, President Trump promised, "We will lead humanity back to the moon, and the United States will be the first nation to land an astronaut on Mars."
He additionally spearheaded the establishment of the Space Force — the first new Armed Forces branch since the Air Force was created more than 70 years ago.
Barber isn't "blaming the United States government," however.
He said, "Because at the end of the day, these guys got lots of notoriety throughout their entire lives because they went to the moon and the government funded all that."
He does believe Buzz's three kids, James, Janice and Andrew, should be held responsible for seemingly leaving their father to die all alone.
Barber said he was "appalled" after Andrew and Janice filed for guardianship in 2018 and "shut [Buzz] out of his bank account," claiming their famous dad was experiencing a cognitive decline.
In response to his kids' lawsuit, Buzz denied declining cognitively and sued his children for slander and financial misuse.
Despite efforts to contact Buzz's offspring, his children have shown "no interest" in helping their dying dad, according to Barber.
"I've already berated them and told them what I think. [Buzz's son's] statement to me was, 'This is the way my dad wanted to live. This was his choice. He can live in it,'" he claimed.
"I'm like, are you kidding me? [Anca's] gone. You need to get on a plane and come take care of your father."
Barber bristled: "I'm like, what are you doing? This is the guy that created you, right? Is the family to the blame? I don't know. Ask yourself. I'm not here to accuse anybody of anything. I just think the family, if they're watching this, they should get on a plane and put him in a nice place. That's what I think they should do."
Radar attempted to contact Buzz's children for comment but did not receive a response at time of publication.