EXCLUSIVE: Desperate Plea to President Trump to Save 'Abandoned' Buzz Aldrin, 95 — 'He Doesn’t Deserve to Die Like This'

President Donald Trump should rescue ailing Buzz Aldrin, according to one of his closest friends.

As RadarOnline.com exclusively revealed, the 95-year-old — who was the second person to walk on the moon after mission commander Neil Armstrong — is dying of a broken heart and living in his own filth, riddled with illness and having been "abandoned" by those closest to him.

"President Trump, let's get this guy out of this apartment. Take him to Mar-a-Lago," pleaded Steve Barber, a close friend of the former astronaut, aeronautical engineer and fighter pilot.

He added: "Mr. President, use your powers to get this man out of this apartment. Let's get him in a nice facility and let's let him leave the planet for the last time in a very special and dignified way — because this is not dignified. This is garbage."