WORLD EXCLUSIVE: 'Abandoned' Buzz Aldrin's Tragic Last Days — Apollo Moon Landing Legend, 95, 'Living in His Own Filth and Dying of a Broken Heart' as Sad Photo Reveals Depths of 'Horrific' Living Conditions

Buzz Aldrin has been "abandoned" and "dying" in his bed all alone. The 95-year-old astronaut's longtime friend Steve Barber has spoken out exclusively to RadarOnline.com after seeing the "horrific" state of Aldrin's living conditions during a recent visit.

In a photo exclusively provided to Radar, the ailing space hero could be seen staring blankly inside of his dingy Los Angeles apartment, as he received oxygen support through his nose. Aldrin, wearing a NASA T-shirt, appeared in a daze while bedridden and leaning over on a small pillow. There was a table beside the elderly star, allowing him to reach over for a beverage or snack because he's said to be unable to move. "He's literally just laying in a room by himself," Barber, whose known Aldrin since 2004 and visioned the Apollo 11 monument in 2018, told Radar.

Source: RadarOnline/YouTube Buzz Aldrin's friend claimed he's been 'abandoned' by his family.

"This is not the way that this man should be spending the last seconds of his life." Barber admitted none of his pal's children are by his side and all the company he receives is an on-call nurse as he rapidly declines in his "horrible little apartment" following his wife Anca Faur's tragic death at age 66 earlier this year. "There's no family, there's nothing. It's about the saddest thing I've ever seen," Barber said. "This is not how the second man on the moon should leave the Earth for the last time. He's [part of] the first freaking crew to the moon. He could die today in that situation and that would just be horrific." Barber noted this is especially true after President Donald Trump's signing of an executive order on December 18 calling for America's return to the moon by 2028.

Source: RadarOnline.com Buzz Aldrin's close friend Steve Barber is concerned for his well-being, seen here in better times. He said the Lunar Module Eagle pilot on the 1969 Apollo 11 mission had been abandoned by his family.

Describing his recent visit, Barber added: "He was so disheveled about Anca. He was so sad. He goes, 'Look, I'm just so sad. I miss her so much.' And, for her credit, she took care of him the last 10 years. The reason he's still alive is because of her. She did a good job there. But she's gone. I just can't even imagine the sorrow and the pain that he's in right now. And there's no family. His family doesn't help him." Barber insisted the ailing astronaut shouldn't have to spend his final days "living in his own filth" after all he's contributed to society. "It looks like a college kid's apartment. There's stuff stacked up everywhere. It's just not good," he said. "This guy should be in the nicest assisted living that's possible to mankind. He was on the first mission to another world. He's literally a national treasure. It's just not fair."

'National Treasure' Buzz Aldrin's 'Apartment Is Disgusting'

Source: RadarOnline.com Steve Barber, who used to be Buzz Aldrin's chauffeur, said the former astronaut, aeronautical engineer and fighter pilot 'doesn't deserve to die like this.'

What's more, Barber warned, time is ticking, describing Aldrin as being "at the end" of his life. He added: "There's all kinds of pills and stuff that he's taking. He's almost 96. I'm assuming mostly everything is failing." "The apartment is disgusting. I was just appalled," said Barber, who tried to contact Aldrin's son after deeming the situation emergent. "I called his son, and he's like 'look that’s the life he wanted to live. He can just stay there.' He wanted nothing to do with me, didn’t care about the situation and didn’t want to help,'" the documentary filmmaker explained before shedding light on the status of Aldrin's relationship with his three kids: James, Janice and Andrew. "He has children, but they do nothing, and they've never done anything. They sued him. They took away all of his money, a few years ago," Barber added, referencing a 2018 legal dispute in which Andrew and Janice filed for guardianship.

Source: MEGA Buzz Aldrin was the second person to ever step on the moon in 1969.

At the time, Buzz's kids had claimed their father declined cognitively, however, the aeronautical engineer denied suffering a mental setback and sued his children for slander and financial misuse. James was not involved in the heated court battle. "When they sued him seven years ago, when they shut him out of his bank account, I was just appalled. This is the guy that created you," Barber said. While Barber alleged Buzz's offspring are "not kind people," he acknowledged the dad-of-three remains "very protective of them." Feeling hopeless, Barber noted: "But I'm not family. I don't have power of attorney. I can't go in there and pick him up. "I've got a guy down in San Diego who's a multimillionaire that would send a limo and we would get him in a nice place today. He's a very dear friend and has been working with Buzz for 30 years. He too is concerned. "I've got a circle of friends who have all known him. We're all concerned, but what can we do? We're not family."

Buzz Aldrin Is 'Screwed Up' After Wife Anca Faur's Tragic Death

Barber believes things took a turn for the worse after the former fighter pilot's late wife died on October 28 at age 66 after privately battling an aggressive form of cancer. "He's so screwed up because his wife died," he said, alerting how Buzz is dying of a broken heart. "He's not well." Despite his declining health and poor mental state, Buzz surprisingly recognized his pal Steve during their recent visit. Recalled his friend: "He knew who I was and he said, 'I just miss Anca, I just miss her so bad.' His health has deteriorated pretty ferociously the past couple of years. When he hit 95 it really kind of fell, and then when she died [it got worse]. "He sleeps until about three, four in the afternoon. They got him up. He was on a walker. But I was there an hour before he was able to get up and see me. His cognitive abilities that day were OK, but not great. We took some pictures and hung out and had a meal. But I would say he's not in any sort functional. He can't get up. He can't drive, he can't walk. He needs help."

