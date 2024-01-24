Bus Company Owner Called Out By Renee Rapp Accuses Her of Owing Money as His Legal Troubles Are Exposed
Actress Reneé Rapp went viral for going rogue during a Mean Girls press tour interview and making shocking comments about a bus driver named "Buddy," claiming he was "disrespectful" and left a sour taste in her mouth.
RadarOnline.com learned the "Buddy" in question is Las Vegas-based Buddy Ramsey — who responded to Renee's accusations in a TikTok where he claimed she owed him money.
"So I guess this means I don't get the deadhead money you owe me ($2,972.37)," the message read.
Buddy spoke out after Renee took aim at him during her interview alongside co-star Christopher Briney, who covered his face as she went off.
"He was so disrespectful to my friends Priscilla and Bella, who I work with, and to my mother," Renee alleged about Buddy during the press tour. "If you're watching this," she said while staring into the camera, "I can't stand you, and I hope your business burns. You are so disrespectful and so misogynistic, and I hate you."
RadarOnline.com has learned that before his dispute with Renee, Buddy and his company King of Coaches were sued by a company named Leya 2 Coast LLC in August 2023 in a lawsuit that is still ongoing.
Leya claimed to be in the business of leasing luxury touring buses to clients in the entertainment industry, claiming Buddy and his company reached an oral agreement with them in 2021 where Leya allowed Buddy and his company to operate certain buses in exchange for 80 percent of the revenues from all bus bookings.
The court docs allege that Buddy and his company collected bus bookings from clients but have failed or refused to pay the percentage of those bookings to Leya 2 Coast, alleging to be owed nearly $30k.
In addition, the plaintiffs said the buses that were returned were damaged – and it cost them $50k to repair. Furthermore, Leya accused Buddy and his company of failing to return the trailers they were provided.
Buddy and his company denied the claims they refused to return the trailers and said they had purchased them from Leya.
In another lawsuit filed in 2019, Buddy was sued by a man named Michael Hand who claimed he gave the defendant $25k for a new business they were working on but was never repaid.
In his filing, Michael accused Buddy of embezzlement and fraud. Court records showed a default judgment was entered months later. We're told Buddy denied the accusations and the matter has since been resolved.
When reached out to for comment, Buddy addressed the viral video of Rapp in a statement to RadarOnline.com.
"On January 11, I was sent the video of Renee Rapp that was going viral," Buddy told us, revealing he was blindsided. "At that moment I didn't know who she was until it was told to me that it was Renee Rapp."
"I have all correspondence via text and email and nothing was said that was disrespectful to the two individuals, she named (her mother and Priscilla) & the other individual I've never had contact with," he shared. "And 2) I am owed $2,972.37 from deadhead fuel from after the end of her tour and by my contract they are responsible for paying for fuel back to our establishment. And 3) I'm far from misogynistic as I was raised by my mother and grandmother, have raised two daughters and definitely don't hate women."
Buddy said he tried to smooth things over by immediately calling her mother, who is also her business manager and said: "She had no idea about the video that was going viral."
"It's quite upsetting for somebody to have such a big platform to try to trash my name, and want my company to burn for likes and publicity for herself because I can not for the life of me think of any other reason she would do so when I am owed $2,972.37 to this day!"
As for his legal matters, Buddy stated that he could not comment on his dispute with Leya2Coast "as we are in the middle of legal litigation and soon it will all be public information."
RadarOnline.com has reached out to reps for Rapp for comment but did not hear back.