Bryan Kohberger Complained About Being 'Ghosted' and Dating Struggles Just 1 Year Before Slaughtering 4 College Students, Friend Claims

Months before the four students were killed, Washington State University staff had made nine complaints against Kohberger’s "rude and belittling behavior toward women." A faculty member warned others about him becoming a professor, saying he'd be likely to stalk or sexually abuse his students. She pushed for Kohberger's funding to get cut, removing him from the program, believing he was already stalking fellow students on campus.

A fellow Ph.D. student from the same program told police that Kohberger relished in conflict and was disparaging toward women, specifically having an interest in sexual burglary. She described to police that she never met such a condescending person after he told her that whoever committed the murders "must have been pretty good," further saying that the way he spoke to females was unsettling.

The word "incel" (or involuntary celibate) has been used by multiple people to describe Kohberger, which is a term commonly used to refer to men who can't find romantic partners and are often bitter about the situation. The online communities tend to promote hostility toward women for their rejection.

Baylis' friend Tyler Holden said some people knew he was an incel.

Baylis himself said he wasn't sure why Kohberger had selected the victims he did, but when he first saw photos of victims Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen, he said: “That’s for sure what he’d be into.”