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EXCLUSIVE: Brooke Hogan Reignites Family Feud Over Hulk's Alleged Affair

Brooke Hogan renews family tensions over Hulk Hogan's alleged affair, disputing her mother's claims.
Source: MEGA

Brooke Hogan renews family tensions over Hulk Hogan's alleged affair, disputing her mother's claims.

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Oct. 27 2026, Published 6:15 a.m. ET

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Brooke Hogan is pushing back at her mother Linda's denials that Hulk Hogan had an extramarital affair with her best friend Christiane Plante in 2008, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Brooke, 38, had shared that the tryst permanently affected her relationship with her wrestling-star father. But under a social media post about the dalliance, Linda commented: "I was there and no he didn't."

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Brooke Hogan Fires Back at Mom Linda Over Explosive Family Feud

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Brooke Hogan cited Linda's memoir to challenge her denial of Hulk Hogan's alleged affair.
Source: DH1 / http: / www.wenn.com / MEGA

Brooke Hogan cited Linda's memoir to challenge her denial of Hulk Hogan's alleged affair.

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Brooke quickly responded, telling her mother to "stop here." She noted, "I have no interest in arguing, and I also have no interest in continuing to absorb attacks quietly," before adding, "The truth is documented. I'd strongly suggest she quit while she's behind."

Brooke also shared a screenshot of a passage from Linda's 2011 memoir, Wrestling the Hulk: My Life Against the Ropes, on her Instagram Story. In it, her 67-year-old mom recounted learning about Hulk's illicit liaison.

"When Brooke told me about Terry's affair with Christiane, it felt good to hear Brooke say that my suspicions were right all along," Linda wrote, referring to Hulk by his real name, Terry Bollea.

"She told me she felt bad for me. Having Brooke understand my position gave me extra confirmation that I had made the right decision."

Brooke also posted that she had discussed the issue with her mom in the past.

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Hulk Hogan's Former Mistress Speaks Out About Their Affair

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Christiane Plante said her relationship with Hulk began as his marriage to Linda was ending.
Source: AR4 / http: / www.wenn.com / MEGA

Christiane Plante said her relationship with Hulk began as his marriage to Linda was ending.

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In 2008, Christiane revealed in an exclusive interview with RadarOnline.com that her romance with Hulk "began at a time when Terry and Linda privately knew their marriage was ending."

"She had left him already, although no official papers had been filed," said the former assistant, who was close friends with Brooke at the time.

Linda and Hulk finalized their divorce in 2009 after 24 years of marriage and two children, daughter Brooke and son Nick Holgan, 36.

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Brooke Hogan Reveals Strained Relationship With Father Before His Death

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Despite forgiving Hulk, Brooke said their relationship changed after the alleged affair.
Source: CT2 / http: / www.wenn.com / MEGA

Despite forgiving Hulk, Brooke said their relationship changed after the alleged affair.

The Brooke Knows Best alum said she forgave her father – "I forgive people very easily – sometimes probably too easily."

But she also shares that "something between us changed afterward. I don't think he ever related to me in quite the same way again."

She wasn't speaking to her father when he died at age 71 on July 24, 2025, of cardiac arrest. He had never met her twins, who were 6 months old at the time, and she didn't attend his funeral.

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