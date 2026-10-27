EXCLUSIVE: Brooke Hogan Reignites Family Feud Over Hulk's Alleged Affair

Brooke quickly responded, telling her mother to "stop here." She noted, "I have no interest in arguing, and I also have no interest in continuing to absorb attacks quietly," before adding, "The truth is documented. I'd strongly suggest she quit while she's behind."

Brooke also shared a screenshot of a passage from Linda's 2011 memoir, Wrestling the Hulk: My Life Against the Ropes, on her Instagram Story. In it, her 67-year-old mom recounted learning about Hulk's illicit liaison.

"When Brooke told me about Terry's affair with Christiane, it felt good to hear Brooke say that my suspicions were right all along," Linda wrote, referring to Hulk by his real name, Terry Bollea.

"She told me she felt bad for me. Having Brooke understand my position gave me extra confirmation that I had made the right decision."

Brooke also posted that she had discussed the issue with her mom in the past.