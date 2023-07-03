Brittany Snow Settles Divorce With ‘Selling The OC’ Star Tyler Stanaland, Prenup Enforced
Brittany Snow has hashed out a divorce settlement with her ex-husband Tyler Stanaland and will officially be back on the market once a judge signs off on the deal, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the Pitch Perfect star has informed the court that the case will proceed as “uncontested.”
Brittany said she has entered into a written agreement with Tyler regarding “their property and their marriage or domestic partnership rights, including support, the original of which is being or has been submitted to the court. I request that the court approve this agreement.”
The Hollywood star said the issues of spousal support and attorney fees are covered in the deal.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, in January, Brittany filed for divorce from Tyler after 3 years of marriage. The couple started having issues after his Netflix reality show, a spin-off of Selling Sunset, premiered.
The couple announced their split in September 2022, but she filed for divorce after photos of her husband and his co-star Alex Hall went public. He denied being physical with Alex.
In her petition, Brittany cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split and asked that the prenup signed before the marriage be enforced.
She also asked that Tyler pay his own legal fees.
Tyler responded agreeing that the prenup should be enforced but asked that they both pay their own legal fees. The judge has yet to sign off on the settlement.
Back in September 2022, Brittany told fans, “After time and consideration, Tyler and I have made the difficult decision to separate.”
“This decision was made with love and mutual respect for one another. We have realized we need to take some time and make sure we are each living our most fulfilling and authentic lives,” she added.
“We started this journey as best friends and our relationship will continue to be a priority not only for us but for our dog Charlie,” the statement continued. “We sincerely appreciate your support and ask for privacy as we navigate this new chapter."