Brittany Snow’s Ex Tyler Stanaland Ready To Finalize Divorce, ‘Selling The OC’ Star Hands Over His Finances
Brittany Snow and her ex Tyler Stanaland both appear ready to move on with their lives and finalize their divorce ASAP, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the Selling The OC star informed the court he has turned over his financial statements to Brittany.
Trevor said this included his tax returns and a list of his assets and debts. The move is required by the court and is one of the first steps to wrapping up a divorce.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, back in January, Brittany filed for divorce from Tyler after 3 years of marriage. The couple appeared to start having issues after Tyler’s Netflix reality show, a spin-off of Selling Sunset, premiered.
Brittany decided to pull the plug months after photos of Tyler getting cozy with his co-star Alex Hall leaked. Tyler denied anything romantic happened with Alex.
In her petition, filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, Brittany asked the court to enforce the prenup the couple signed before walking down the aisle. She cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split.
In addition, she asked Tyler to pay his own legal fees.
In his response, Tyler listed the date of marriage as March 13, 2020, and the date of separation as “to be determined.” Tyler agreed that the prenup should be enforced and wanted each to pay their own legal fees.
The case is ongoing.
In September 2022, months before Brittany filed for divorce, she announced her separation from Tyler. She said, “After time and consideration, Tyler and I have made the difficult decision to separate.”
“This decision was made with love and mutual respect for one another. We have realized we need to take some time and make sure we are each living our most fulfilling and authentic lives,” she added.
“We started this journey as best friends and our relationship will continue to be a priority not only for us but for our dog Charlie,” the statement continued. “We sincerely appreciate your support and ask for privacy as we navigate this new chapter."