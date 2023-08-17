The Ring of Truth? Britney Seen Without Wedding Ring in First Photos Since Divorce Bombshell — as Sam Asghari Threatens to Release ‘Embarrassing Information’
Britney Spears was spotted without her wedding ring for the first time following the news of her abrupt divorce from Sam Asghari, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In the latest development to come after the Toxic singer, 41, and Iranian-born actor, 29, split on Wednesday after just one year of marriage, Spears was seen driving her white Mercedes-Benz around Los Angeles.
But a close-up of Spears’ hands on the steering wheel showed that the Princess of Pop’s wedding ring was missing from her left hand.
According to photos obtained by Page Six, the embattled singer also looked “downcast” during her L.A. drive.
Meanwhile, Asghari was also recently seen out and about without his wedding ring.
Last month, in a series of photos posted to Instagram on July 31, the actor’s wedding ring was surprisingly missing from his left hand.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Spears and Asghari split on Wednesday just more than one year after they married on June 9, 2022, in L.A.
Sources close to the now-estranged couple indicated that cheating accusations were involved in the pair's sudden split. Asghari officially filed for divorce from Spears on Wednesday evening.
"It's only a matter of time before Sam files for divorce," one insider spilled just hours before the actor filed for divorce.
Sources close to the couple also revealed that Asghari allegedly confronted the pop star about rumors that she had been unfaithful. The confrontation was supposedly the catalyst to a "huge fight" they had ahead of their split.
Also surprising are reports that Asghari threatened to release "embarrassing information about Britney" if the Baby One More Time singer did not agree to re-negotiate their iron-clad prenuptial agreement.
A source told Page Six on Wednesday that Asghari is “attempting to negotiate concessions beyond his prenup and threatening to go public with extraordinarily embarrassing information about Britney unless he gets paid.”
“So that’s what Sam is focused on,” the insider added.
But another source close to Spears denied those allegations.
“It’s blackmail and it’ll never happen,” the insider said. “Any money she made before the wedding is protected."
The pair’s prenup was reportedly handled by Mathew Rosengart – the same pit-bull attorney who successfully freed Spears from her 13-year conservatorship in November 2021.
Spears and Asghari met on the set of the singer's Slumber Party music video in 2016 and began dating shortly after.
The couple announced their engagement in September 2021 and married at Spears’ L.A. home in June 2022.
Asghari will mark Spears’ third ex-husband once the pair’s divorce is officially finalized. She was married to her first ex-husband, Jason Alexander, for 55 hours in 2004.
Spears also exchanged vows with Kevin Federline, with whom she shares two teenage sons, in 2004. The couple split in July 2007.