Britney Spears Faces Racism Accusations As She Vents About Co-Parenting Drama With K-Fed

"It's beautiful, but I miss my other house for some reason," Spears continued. "It's hard for me to let go of things I truly love ... like my kids."

She then vented about her recent dispute with Federline. "That situation should have 100 percent been dealt with privately and definitely not online!!!" Spears went on.

Her post came after his attorney Mark Kaplan claimed the former couple's two sons miss their grandfather Jamie Spears and are in no rush to reunite with their mother. It also came as K-Fed is set to spill shocking details in a tell-all interview airing later this month.