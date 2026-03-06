Britney Spears Lists 'Celebrity' as Her Job in Jail Booking Sheet Also Detailing Exact Weight and Height During 9-Hour Police Grilling

RadarOnline.com revealed details of a text message conversation Spears’ shared with a close pal after she was released from custody.

Sean Phillips, a friend of the singer’s for 20 years, was quizzed about the Toxic star's well-being while appearing on a morning TV show in the U.K.

Asked if he had spoken to her during an appearance on Good Morning Britain, he replied: "Yes, I texted her to ask her if she was ok, and she responded, 'I'm ok.'"

Phillips then went onto to talk about how it's "very out of character" for Spears to drink-drive.

He added: "She is such a great person.

"I don't think it is a slippery slope. She is one of the strongest women I have ever met. Imagine what she has gone through.

"But I think she is going to be ok."