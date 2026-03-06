Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Britney Spears

Britney Spears Lists 'Celebrity' as Her Job in Jail Booking Sheet Also Detailing Exact Weight and Height During 9-Hour Police Grilling

picture of Britney Spears
Source: MEGA

Britney Spears listed her job as a 'celebrity' on her jail booking sheet following her DUI arrest on Wednesday.

March 6 2026, Published 9:12 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Britney Spears was held for over nine hours by cops after her DUI arrest and listed her job as being a "celebrity" on a jail booking sheet.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the singer, 44, also detailed her exact weight following her arrest by California Highway Patrol on Wednesday night.

Article continues below advertisement

Which Personal Details Did Spears Have To Answer?

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
picture of Britney Spears
Source: MEGA

The singer also had to reveal her exact weight, height and colour of eyes and hair.

Article continues below advertisement

She was then taken into custody, where she was booked into jail.

The booking sheet lists her height as 5ft5 and weight 125 pounds, plus stated hair color and eyes being blonde and brown respectively, under "INMATE INFO."

Spears was arrested at 9.28pm on Wednesday on suspicion of drink-driving.

She was pulled over by cops after officers spotted a BMW erratically “braking and swerving in and out of lanes”, according to the police dispatch call.

Article continues below advertisement

Why Was Spears Taken To Hospital?

picture of Britney Spears
Source: MEGA

Spears had her blood tested for alcohol content during hosptial visit.

Article continues below advertisement

Following her arrest, the singer was taken by cops to the hospital, sources told TMZ.

California Highway Patrol officers took her there to draw blood and determine her blood alcohol content.

Britney was then booked into jail, with her booking sheet revealing that this occurred at 3.02am on Thursday.

The singer was then released three hours later at 6am.

This means the total time she spent in police custody from the initial arrest to her being released from jail, is around nine and half hours.

Article continues below advertisement

What Did Spears' Close Pal Say About Singer After Arrest?

picture of Britney Spears
Source: MEGA

The star's longterm pal Sean Phillips said her DUI was 'out of character.'

READ MORE ON NEWS
picture of Britney and Lynne Spears

Britney Spears' Estranged Family Reach Out Following Shocking DUI Arrest: Mom Lynne and Sons Support Singer amid Latest Crisis

UFOs nearly ignited global war as Soviet files reveal E.T. swarm triggered nuclear launch process.

EXCLUSIVE: UFOs Nearly Ignited Global War — Exposed Soviet Files Reveal E.T. Swarm Started Russian Nuclear Launch Process

Article continues below advertisement

RadarOnline.com revealed details of a text message conversation Spears’ shared with a close pal after she was released from custody.

Sean Phillips, a friend of the singer’s for 20 years, was quizzed about the Toxic star's well-being while appearing on a morning TV show in the U.K.

Asked if he had spoken to her during an appearance on Good Morning Britain, he replied: "Yes, I texted her to ask her if she was ok, and she responded, 'I'm ok.'"

Phillips then went onto to talk about how it's "very out of character" for Spears to drink-drive.

He added: "She is such a great person.

"I don't think it is a slippery slope. She is one of the strongest women I have ever met. Imagine what she has gone through.

"But I think she is going to be ok."

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @Good Morning Britain;YouTube

Spears is not on a 'slippery slope' according to pal Phillips.

Quizzed if people should be "worried" about Spears, Phillips, who also knew the late Michael Jackson very well said: "I felt like I let Michael Jackson down as I couldn't be there in the moment – I'm not going to do that for Britney."

Meanwhile, Britney’s manager Cade Hudson broke his silence hours after the arrest.

He said: "This was an unfortunate incident that is completely inexcusable.

"Britney is going to take the right steps and comply with the law and hopefully this can be the first step in long overdue change that needs to occur in Britney's life."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.