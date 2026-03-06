Britney Spears Lists 'Celebrity' as Her Job in Jail Booking Sheet Also Detailing Exact Weight and Height During 9-Hour Police Grilling
March 6 2026, Published 9:12 a.m. ET
Britney Spears was held for over nine hours by cops after her DUI arrest and listed her job as being a "celebrity" on a jail booking sheet.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the singer, 44, also detailed her exact weight following her arrest by California Highway Patrol on Wednesday night.
Which Personal Details Did Spears Have To Answer?
She was then taken into custody, where she was booked into jail.
The booking sheet lists her height as 5ft5 and weight 125 pounds, plus stated hair color and eyes being blonde and brown respectively, under "INMATE INFO."
Spears was arrested at 9.28pm on Wednesday on suspicion of drink-driving.
She was pulled over by cops after officers spotted a BMW erratically “braking and swerving in and out of lanes”, according to the police dispatch call.
Why Was Spears Taken To Hospital?
Following her arrest, the singer was taken by cops to the hospital, sources told TMZ.
California Highway Patrol officers took her there to draw blood and determine her blood alcohol content.
Britney was then booked into jail, with her booking sheet revealing that this occurred at 3.02am on Thursday.
The singer was then released three hours later at 6am.
This means the total time she spent in police custody from the initial arrest to her being released from jail, is around nine and half hours.
What Did Spears' Close Pal Say About Singer After Arrest?
RadarOnline.com revealed details of a text message conversation Spears’ shared with a close pal after she was released from custody.
Sean Phillips, a friend of the singer’s for 20 years, was quizzed about the Toxic star's well-being while appearing on a morning TV show in the U.K.
Asked if he had spoken to her during an appearance on Good Morning Britain, he replied: "Yes, I texted her to ask her if she was ok, and she responded, 'I'm ok.'"
Phillips then went onto to talk about how it's "very out of character" for Spears to drink-drive.
He added: "She is such a great person.
"I don't think it is a slippery slope. She is one of the strongest women I have ever met. Imagine what she has gone through.
"But I think she is going to be ok."
Quizzed if people should be "worried" about Spears, Phillips, who also knew the late Michael Jackson very well said: "I felt like I let Michael Jackson down as I couldn't be there in the moment – I'm not going to do that for Britney."
Meanwhile, Britney’s manager Cade Hudson broke his silence hours after the arrest.
He said: "This was an unfortunate incident that is completely inexcusable.
"Britney is going to take the right steps and comply with the law and hopefully this can be the first step in long overdue change that needs to occur in Britney's life."