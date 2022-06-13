Still Behind Bars! Britney Spears' Ex-Husband Jason Alexander Spent Weekend In Jail, Family Hasn't Bailed Him Out

The court order states Alexander must stay away 100 yards from Spears and her new husband Sam Asghari.

Hours before the incident, Spears’ first husband posted a terrifying video of himself talking about a massive conspiracy around the pop star. He tried to connect Hillary Clinton to the people surrounding the singer.

He asked for Asghari to be investigated writing, "Follow the money how you or anyone can pump and dump LLC to wash money ... even though it's legal to sink an LLC for losses it is illegal to pump them with drug, prostitution or stolen money to make profit and show gains. Let's investigate ... Sam and his whole family sisters etc."