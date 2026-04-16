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Home > Exclusives > Britney Spears
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EXCLUSIVE: Britney Spears' Daddy Complex! How Car-Crash Star is Terrified Her Dad Will Take Over Her Life Again

britney spears fears dad take control again
Source: MEGA

Britney Spears fears her dad will take control again, revealing anxiety over her past conservatorship.

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April 16 2026, Published 7:45 a.m. ET

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Troubled Britney Spears is being encouraged by pals to let her estranged father back into her life nearly five years after the termination of her conservatorship that he long managed — but the terrified train wreck fears losing her freedom if she's forced to once again live under his thumb, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Oops!... I Did It Again singer, 44, was reportedly "crying and very tearful" following a March 4 arrest on suspicion of driving under the influence in Ventura County, Calif. Police are said to be testing an unknown substance found inside her black BMW convertible, and sources said there are worries that the wild child may be boozing and prescription pill-popping.

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Jamie Spears Seeks Britney Reconciliation

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Jamie Spears is seeking to reconnect with daughter Britney Spears years after her conservatorship ended, despite lingering tension between them.
Source: MEGA

Jamie Spears is seeking to reconnect with daughter Britney Spears years after her conservatorship ended, despite lingering tension between them.

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According to an insider, Britney's 73-year-old dad, Jamie Spears, who controlled her conservatorship for 13 years until a Los Angeles court terminated the arrangement in November 2021, "doesn't want to remain disconnected from his daughter" anymore.

"He wants the chance to be able to talk with her and find some middle ground," a confidante said. "There is long-term hatred and loathing that may never be overcome. Jamie puts Britney on edge, and her moods get deeply dark around the prospect of him being in her life ... despite efforts by people for some reunion."

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Arrest Follows Years of Bizarre Behavior

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Following Britney's arrest, concerns have resurfaced over her past behavior, including a 2023 video involving prop knives.
Source: MEGA

Following Britney's arrest, concerns have resurfaced over her past behavior, including a 2023 video involving prop knives.

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The hitmaker's arrest comes after years of bizarre antics, including a 2023 social media post in which the singer is manically dancing with two prop knives. In October, she was also filmed swerving erratically while driving home from a restaurant, but later claimed it was a look-alike behind the wheel.

RadarOnline.com recently reported, sources said the questionable substance found in Britney's car is pills, which may be mind-bending Adderall.

"One of the reasons Britney goes to Mexico so often is to get drugs," a source told RadarOnline.com. "It's much easier for her to obtain them there."

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Lab Results Could Escalate Charges

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Manager Cade Hudson said Britney will comply with the law after her DUI arrest as she awaits a May 4 court date.
Source: MEGA

Manager Cade Hudson said Britney will comply with the law after her DUI arrest as she awaits a May 4 court date.

Speaking of the possible implications, the source added:, "Right now, everything depends on what the lab finds. If the pills are confirmed to be a controlled substance without a valid prescription, the legal consequences could escalate quickly."

Spears was released from custody and is expected back in court on May 4. Her manager, Cade Hudson, says he hopes the bust is "the first step in long overdue change."

He added: "This was an unfortunate incident that is completely inexcusable. Britney is going to take the right steps and comply with the law... Hopefully, she can get the help and support she needs during this difficult time."

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