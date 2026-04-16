EXCLUSIVE: Britney Spears' Daddy Complex! How Car-Crash Star is Terrified Her Dad Will Take Over Her Life Again

Troubled Britney Spears is being encouraged by pals to let her estranged father back into her life nearly five years after the termination of her conservatorship that he long managed — but the terrified train wreck fears losing her freedom if she's forced to once again live under his thumb, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Oops!... I Did It Again singer, 44, was reportedly "crying and very tearful" following a March 4 arrest on suspicion of driving under the influence in Ventura County, Calif. Police are said to be testing an unknown substance found inside her black BMW convertible, and sources said there are worries that the wild child may be boozing and prescription pill-popping.