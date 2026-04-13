Britney Spears In Rehab: Troubled Singer Checks Into Facility to Treat Substance Abuse Issues Weeks after DUI Arrest
April 13 2026, Published 7:48 a.m. ET
Britney Spears has checked into rehab to treat her substance abuse issues, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Toxic singer, 44, "voluntarily" enrolled into the facility, according to her reps amid pressure from her inner circle.
'She's Hit Rock Bottom'
The star's latest spell in rehab comes weeks after her DUI arrest in California where authorities said the troubled singer appeared to be "driving under the influence of a combination of drugs and alcohol."
Following the incident, Spears' hit "rock bottom" according to insiders, sparking her latest bid to seek help for her problems.
A source told Celebrity Intelligence: "This situation served as a wake-up call," before adding Spears "acknowledges that her behavior has not been healthy and genuinely wants to seek help."
The mother-of-two also had her pending court case in connection with the DUI in mind when she committed to the 30-day rehab program, an insider told TMZ.
Move 'Will Look Good In Front Of A Judge'
"She knows strategically this will look good in front of the judge — that she's taking it seriously," a source told the outlet of the case, which returns before a judge May 4.
Spears' two sons with ex-husband Kevin Federline, 48 — Sean Preston, 20, and Jayden, 19 — have "been strongly supportive of the move."
Spears "could stay longer" than the 30 requisite days for the program she's in, a source told the outlet.
"This was her own choice," a source told PageSix of her decision to enter rehab. "This isn't about one substance in particular, it has a dual purpose... this is about Britney putting her mental health first and taking some time for herself to focus on the things that are important to her."
"Everyone just wants Britney to be healthy and in a good place and the fact that this was her decision just proves how dedicated she is to her own recovery and getting herself back on solid ground," the insider added.
Latest Raunchy Instagram Video
Just prior to checking into the facility Spears posted a bizarre clip of herself dancing on her Instagram account.
In the post, she showed off her steps to the Cardi B track I Like It, donning a black bodysuit with a thong with a red hat.
Since the arrest, Spears has been diligently working the AA program and holding nothing back in meetings, an insider told The Daily Mail last month.
"Britney has been very open and honest in her AA meetings," the source said. "She has said she loves pouring her heart out as she knows that is the best way to heal and feel better.
"The only thing she has indulged in is fancy coffee drinks."
The source added that the Lucky singer has been "super-careful because she wants to be there for her kids."
RadarOnline.com recently revealed Spears' loved ones have become concerned about her new friendship group, which they believe may have triggered her erratic behavior.
An insider confided: "The crew Britney is surrounding herself with right now is incredibly shady. A lot of these guys have criminal histories.
"Apparently, there are known drug dealers in the mix and other types that want to make a buck off her. These are exactly the type of characters her family always feared would take advantage of her and drag her back to rock bottom."