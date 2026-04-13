Britney Spears In Rehab: Troubled Singer Checks Into Facility to Treat Substance Abuse Issues Weeks after DUI Arrest

The star's latest spell in rehab comes weeks after her DUI arrest in California where authorities said the troubled singer appeared to be "driving under the influence of a combination of drugs and alcohol."

Following the incident, Spears' hit "rock bottom" according to insiders, sparking her latest bid to seek help for her problems.

A source told Celebrity Intelligence: "This situation served as a wake-up call," before adding Spears "acknowledges that her behavior has not been healthy and genuinely wants to seek help."

The mother-of-two also had her pending court case in connection with the DUI in mind when she committed to the 30-day rehab program, an insider told TMZ.