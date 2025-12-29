EXCLUSIVE: Brigitte Bardot's Suicide Confession — Screen Siren Tried to Kill Herself 'Multiple' Times After Disastrous Affairs and Marriages

Those who were close to Bardot claimed she was never able to cope with the media attention that followed her for the majority of her life.

"I'm a haunted woman," she confessed at one point. "I can't take a step without being questioned and surrounded."

When she finally quit the film industry, she vanished into her own world and retreated to her St. Tropez estate, where she only emerged to advocate for the well-being of animals.

"For 20 years, I was cornered like an animal," Bardot once said. "I had crazy people sneaking into my bathroom to take my toothbrush. I was treated as a husband-stealer. One woman wanted to disfigure me with a fork."

"Good thing I stopped, because what happened to Marilyn Monroe would have happened to me," she added.