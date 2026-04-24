EXCLUSIVE: 'Bridget Jones' Turns 25 — Inside the Making of Beloved Rom-Com as Star Renée Zellweger 'Gets Set for Marriage'

The film was based on Helen Fielding's bestselling novel, which itself grew out of her anonymous newspaper column about life as a single woman in London. Fielding once admitted she assumed the exaggerated, comic character would be dropped after a few weeks for being "too silly."

Instead, Bridget became a cultural phenomenon and a beloved British icon.

Naturally, producers looked first to Britain's finest actresses. Kate Winslet, Emily Watson, Rachel Weisz, Cate Blanchett and Helena Bonham Carter were all reportedly considered. Toni Collette was said to have been interested but unavailable due to Broadway commitments.

In the end, however, the role went to a Texan: Renee Zellweger. And the backlash was swift.

Many Brits bristled at the idea of an American portraying their endearingly flawed heroine. Fielding later said she was secretly touched by the outrage, seeing it as proof of how protective the nation felt about Bridget.

Director Sharon Maguire admitted to some initial anxiety as well – but after meeting Zellweger, she was convinced.

The actress possessed the vulnerability and irreverent spirit the character demanded.