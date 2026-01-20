Your tip
Daniel Craig
EXCLUSIVE: 'Needy' Daniel Craig's Marriage to Rachel Weisz 'Being Shaken and Stirred' by Her Career Comeback — 'He Loves Coming Home to a Full House'

Needy Daniel Craig has been left shaken and stirred over the impending Hollywood comeback of wife Rachel Weisz.
Jan. 19 2026, Published 8:23 p.m. ET

Needy Daniel Craig is shaken and stirred over the impending Hollywood comeback of wife Rachel Weisz in the Mummy franchise because the longtime James Bond star suffers from terrible separation anxiety when she's not around, sources who predicted the pair's time apart may put their 14-year marriage to the test told RadarOnline.com.

Weisz, 55, and castmate Brendan Fraser, 57, have reportedly signed on for the fourth installment of the beloved monster series that debuted in 1999.

Rachel’s Blockbuster Choice Tests Marriage

Rachel Weisz is set to return to the 'Mummy' franchise, requiring months away from home.
"Thirty years into being a movie star, Rachel is still very picky when it comes to studio movies and blockbusters," an insider confided. "She has turned down some pretty huge movies over the years. It's a big deal, and a big change for her and Daniel."

The Favourite actress and Craig, 57, got hitched in 2011 and welcomed daughter Grace seven years later.

The insider shared fan favorite Weisz is poised to earn "big money" after proving herself in two of the Mummy's box office hits, including The Mummy Returns in 2001.

"But something has to give, and in the case of going away for six months to make a Mummy movie, what suffers is her and Daniel's home life," the source shared. "Yes, Daniel loves to work, and their family is built to make money by taking on these huge film projects that sometimes mean years of commitment, but even compared to James Bond or Daniel's Knives Out films, the Mummy franchise is a different beast."

Months Apart Will Test Their Peace

Brendan Fraser is set 'to reunite with Weisz in the next 'Mummy' installment.'
The insider added: "Rachel is going to be on the road in some pretty extreme locations for months at a time, and that's not even counting the world tour of publicity a movie this big is going to demand. She'll have her old pal Brendan by her side, but it's still going to be a major disruption to the peace and stability Rachel and Daniel have built for themselves in the years since he finally retired from 007.

"His favorite thing to do was come home to a warm, inviting house after a long day of shooting, but Rachel is overdue for a big hit, and this is a step she has to take. She wants this."

