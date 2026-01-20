EXCLUSIVE: 'Needy' Daniel Craig's Marriage to Rachel Weisz 'Being Shaken and Stirred' by Her Career Comeback — 'He Loves Coming Home to a Full House'

"Thirty years into being a movie star, Rachel is still very picky when it comes to studio movies and blockbusters," an insider confided. "She has turned down some pretty huge movies over the years. It's a big deal, and a big change for her and Daniel."

The Favourite actress and Craig, 57, got hitched in 2011 and welcomed daughter Grace seven years later.

The insider shared fan favorite Weisz is poised to earn "big money" after proving herself in two of the Mummy's box office hits, including The Mummy Returns in 2001.

"But something has to give, and in the case of going away for six months to make a Mummy movie, what suffers is her and Daniel's home life," the source shared. "Yes, Daniel loves to work, and their family is built to make money by taking on these huge film projects that sometimes mean years of commitment, but even compared to James Bond or Daniel's Knives Out films, the Mummy franchise is a different beast."