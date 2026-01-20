EXCLUSIVE: Michael Jackson's Chimp Bubbles Now Living Quiet Life After 'Giving Up Party Scene' — As He Gets Set to Be Played in New Wacko Biopic

Patti Ragan, the center's founder, described the former world traveler as "aging gracefully" and said his days now consist of quiet hobbies rather than limousine rides and red-carpet appearances.

Bubbles' transition from celebrity pet to sanctuary stalwart marks a striking shift from his headline-grabbing past.

At his peak, Bubbles was as famous as — if not more than — many human stars. Jackson acquired him in 1983 when he was just eight months old, and the pair were soon rarely seen apart.

Bubbles slept in a crib in Jackson's bedroom, wore human clothes and, by age four, was touring Japan and popping up in music videos.

In a 2024 interview with Jimmy Kimmel, Jon Bon Jovi recalled the chimp "parties like a rock star," a testament to Bubbles' high-octane social life in the 1980s and 90s.