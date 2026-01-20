EXCLUSIVE: Michael Jackson's Chimp Bubbles Now Living Quiet Life After 'Giving Up Party Scene' — As He Gets Set to Be Played in New Wacko Biopic
Jan. 19 2026, Published 8:16 p.m. ET
Bubbles, the 42-year-old chimpanzee once inseparable from Michael Jackson's glittering orbit, has traded global fame and late-night hotel parties for an early bedtime and hammock naps at a sanctuary in Florida — as he is set to be portrayed in an upcoming biopic.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the chimpanzee, who turns 43 in April, now lives at the Center for Great Apes in Wauchula, Florida, where he has spent nearly two decades since being retired from life around people.
Patti Ragan, the center's founder, described the former world traveler as "aging gracefully" and said his days now consist of quiet hobbies rather than limousine rides and red-carpet appearances.
Bubbles' transition from celebrity pet to sanctuary stalwart marks a striking shift from his headline-grabbing past.
At his peak, Bubbles was as famous as — if not more than — many human stars. Jackson acquired him in 1983 when he was just eight months old, and the pair were soon rarely seen apart.
Bubbles slept in a crib in Jackson's bedroom, wore human clothes and, by age four, was touring Japan and popping up in music videos.
In a 2024 interview with Jimmy Kimmel, Jon Bon Jovi recalled the chimp "parties like a rock star," a testament to Bubbles' high-octane social life in the 1980s and 90s.
Early Bedtimes Replace Wild Party Nights
Now, sanctuary life is a study in calm and routine.
Ragan added: "Bubbles takes naps in the afternoon, and usually makes his nest for the night by 6pm, sleeping until early morning."
She also said Bubbles relishes dining with his chimp friends and meandering along the center's aerial trailways.
Her description paints a picture of a contented "elder stateschimp" whose best party is a quiet dinner with companions.
Bubbles lives with a group of resident chimpanzees, including long-time friends Oopsie, Boma, Kodua and Stryker.
Ragan said social meals are a highlight of his day.
"His favorite activity is hanging out with his chimp friends as they enjoy meals together," she said — underlining his shift from celebrity entourage to community life.
The center also celebrates Bubbles' artistic pursuits. According to the sanctuary, his paintings — bold splashes of color applied with a brush or finger — have been sold, with the organization's website noting his expressive style "sometimes goes beyond the borders."
Ragan described his presence as "calm and artistic," a far cry from the frenetic energy of his youth.
Art, Friendship And A Return To The Spotlight
Bubbles' current home houses other screen-famous primates, such as Ripley, 37 — who appeared in Ace Ventura: Pet Detective and Junior — and BamBam, 34, known for his role in the soap opera Nurse Precious.
After Jackson's death in 2009, rumors circulated Bubbles had been left $2million in the singer's will.
Ragan dismissed that claim in 2019, confirming the chimp was "not named" in the estate documents and saying his care has been covered by the Jackson estate since his arrival at the sanctuary.
Interest in Bubbles has been revived by the forthcoming Jackson biopic, Michael, due for release in April.
While the real chimp will not appear, an actress — Lilly Colucci — is listed on IMDB as portraying him in the film, ensuring Bubbles' legacy, like his life, continues to bridge the worlds of celebrity and sanctuary.
Jackson's Neverland menagerie was a private zoo filled with exotic animals like tigers, giraffes, elephants, monkeys — including famous chimp Bubbles.
There were also numerous reptiles, functioning as part of his personal, Peter Pan-themed fantasy world.
The animals, a huge part of Neverland's attraction, included tigers Thriller and Sabu, who were eventually relocated as the singer's financial and legal troubles mounted before his drug overdose death in 2009 aged 50.