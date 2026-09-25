Brian Laundrie's Parents Face Intense Backlash From Community 5 Years After Son Killed Gabby Petito: 'That's What They Deserve'

A local neighbor to the family's Florida home, Donna Hawley, told the Daily Mail, "Oh I've seen a lot of stuff thrown on their lawn. I know it's petty and immature, but I've seen dirty diapers and McDonald's bags just tossed on their lawn. I don't even know if they know that it's intentional or not. They must know. No one else has that problem."

The neighborhood isn't necessarily ashamed of their taunting, either. In fact, one neighbor described their own small act of revenge – allowing their dog to otherwise destroy their lawn.

"I let the dog s--t speak for itself. It's my little way of remembering Gabby," one person said. "That's what they deserve."

The home is reportedly also the target of pranks, including covering the home in eggs and shaving cream. Beyond property destruction, the neighborhood also allegedly refuses to engage with the Laundrie family, largely isolating them.