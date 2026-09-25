Brian Laundrie's Parents Face Intense Backlash From Community 5 Years After Son Killed Gabby Petito: 'That's What They Deserve'
Sept. 25 2026, Published 4:01 p.m. ET
The community hasn't forgotten Brian Laundrie's transgressions.
Five years after Gabby Petito's disappearance and murder, Laundrie's family, who he frantically called after her death, is still receiving backlash, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Brian Petito's Family Home Vandalized
A local neighbor to the family's Florida home, Donna Hawley, told the Daily Mail, "Oh I've seen a lot of stuff thrown on their lawn. I know it's petty and immature, but I've seen dirty diapers and McDonald's bags just tossed on their lawn. I don't even know if they know that it's intentional or not. They must know. No one else has that problem."
The neighborhood isn't necessarily ashamed of their taunting, either. In fact, one neighbor described their own small act of revenge – allowing their dog to otherwise destroy their lawn.
"I let the dog s--t speak for itself. It's my little way of remembering Gabby," one person said. "That's what they deserve."
The home is reportedly also the target of pranks, including covering the home in eggs and shaving cream. Beyond property destruction, the neighborhood also allegedly refuses to engage with the Laundrie family, largely isolating them.
Laundrie Confessed to Killing Gabby Petito
In 2022, Brian was confirmed to be Petito's killer after the FBI found a notebook in which he admitted to his guilt.
The family lawyer even released the entry in full. The note claimed he wasn't acting in malice. Instead, he claimed he was being "merciful" for ending her life.
"Now I see all the mistake (sic) I made," he penned.
Laundrie claimed she fell into water and injured herself. His actions were allegedly meant to bring an end to her pain and suffering.
He concluded with a suicide plan, writing: "I am ending my life not because of a fear of punishment but rather because I can't stand to live another day without her."
Petito Seen With Marks on Her Face
Petito went missing in August 2021 while she traveled with Laundrie in a cross-country van road trip.
During the trip, a domestic disturbance incident reported to 9-1-1 led to the pair being questioned by police. Petito, despite being seen with marks on her arm and face, begged police not to separate them.
In police body camera footage, she told authorities, "We've just been fighting all morning and he wouldn't let me in the car before."
She further blamed herself for the incident, insisting to authorities she struck him first.
Laundrie told the cop, "I said, 'Let's just take a breather and let's not go anywhere, and just calm down for a minute.' She was getting worked up. And then she had her phone and was trying to get the keys from me. I was just trying to ... I know I shouldn't push her. I was just trying to push her away to go, 'Let's take a minute and step back and breathe and see.' She got me with her phone."
According to a police report, Petito did not "stop crying, breathing heavily, or compose a sentence without needing to wipe away tears" throughout their conversation.
However, neither party wanted to press charges, and they were allowed to leave without incident.
Petito's Body Was Found in September 2021
Petito's mother last heard from her on August 25, 2021, the same day a final post was made to her Instagram account. There were text message exchanges between Petito and Laundrie, and some were sent to her mother from her phone. Still, questions remain about whether Laundrie actually sent them to build an alibi.
She was last seen by a witness, who described Laundrie as "aggressive," on August 27.
Petito was reported missing on September 11, 2021. Her body was discovered on September 19.
Brian took his own life amid a lengthy manhunt. His remains were not found until October 2021.