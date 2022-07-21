Brian Laundrie's Parents Fire Back At Gabby Petito's Mom & Dad, Deny Bombshell Lawsuit Allegations

Brian Laundrie's parents, Christopher and Roberta, are firing back at accusations that they knew about Gabby Petito's death after being sued by the late vlogger's mom and dad, who allege they willfully kept information about their daughter's slaying a secret.

In documents obtained by Radar, the Laundries shot down the allegations brought on by Joseph Petito and Nicole Schmidt in the $100k lawsuit they filed in March.