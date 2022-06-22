Brian Laundrie's Parents Skip Hearing With Gabby Petito Mom And Dad In Case Over Her Brutal Murder

Cameras were rolling in a Florida courtroom on Wednesday as the civil case was argued in person for the first time. The case centers around the Petitos’ allegations that Laundrie’s parents knew their son murdered Gabby and did nothing.

“It’s about the course of conduct from the moment they learned from Aug. 28, 2021, from when they learned their son brutally murdered Gabby Petito,” said Patrick Riley, the lawyer for the Petito family.