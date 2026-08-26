Brian Hickerson's Chilling Remark About Hayden Panettiere on Film Set Revealed by Director

Turning to Instagram, Furst claimed: "The first scene that I'm directing Hayden in, we are in the middle of a camera rehearsal, and I'm at the monitor, and he's about 15 feet away on the set.

"And I feel Brian hovering in on my shoulder, and he leans in, and he says to me, 'You let me know what you need her to do – I can get her to do anything.'"

Lake Placid 3 director Furst, 44, said that his "immediate reaction" to the comment was, "What the f---?"

"But what I said was, 'Alright,' because what else do you say? Because you're in the middle of a rehearsal, and somebody you didn't hire says that to you," Furst said.