EXCLUSIVE: 'Succession' Star Strafes Tinseltown Stars – How Cranky Brian Cox Has Laid Waste to Some of Hollywood's Biggest Names

During Cox's career, which has earned him two Laurence Olivier Awards, a Primetime Emmy and a Golden Globe, he appeared in Marvel's blockbuster X2. But he says fellow X-Men castmate McKellen's acting is "not to my taste."

Cox didn't stop there – and called his 25th Hour co-star Edward Norton "a pain in the arse."

He also seemingly mocked Aussie Margot Robbie and her new flick Wuthering Heights, in which she plays heroine Catherine Earnshaw to Jacob Elordi's Heathcliff.

Cox, who admitted that he hadn't seen the Emerald Fennell-directed movie, reportedly used an Australian accent to utter: "Keith Cliff! It's me, Cathy!"

He complained: "Robbie is far too beautiful for that role. I mean, I think there should be something more of the Gypsy about her. But it's wrong of me to judge. It may be a brilliant film."

Cox went on to label filmmaker Quentin "meretricious" and accused sex creep Kevin Spacey a "stupid man."