'Slippery Slope': Brian Austin Green's Fiancée Sharna Burgess Reveals She Started Smoking Meth at 17

Burgess revealed that she overdosed at a rave and began foaming at the mouth. The incident served as a wake-up call for the Aussie, who recalled thinking, "This was not what I was meant for."

"You sober up very quickly when you're in fear of your life like that," she said while noting outside factors that played into her drug use.

"I was very, very uncomfortable in my reality, so I would escape to this place of euphoria," the dancer continued. "And eventually, the things I would take to get to that place of euphoria weren't strong enough or enough, and I do more and have more and more often. And that was the slippery slope for me."