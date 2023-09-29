'Slippery Slope': Brian Austin Green's Fiancée Sharna Burgess Reveals She Started Smoking Meth at 17
Brian Austin Green's fiancée, Sharna Burgess, first tried meth at just 17 years old, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Burgess, 38, discussed her past with substance abuse on her podcast, Old-ish, which she cohosts with Green, 50.
During the episode, Burgess wasn't shy about her former battle with meth. The Australian Dancing with the Stars alum explained how the highly addictive substance was casually introduced to her in a heartbreaking anecdote.
"We were sitting at the backyard of someone's house, and a crack pipe was being passed around with meth in it, and we were all taking hits of it," Burgess told her fiance.
At the time, Burgess was 17 years old and had already started down a dangerous path. The Dancing with the Stars pro said she was "partying pretty much three to four days a week."
"Here I was, 17 years old, high awake for three days, watching 20-somethings and maybe even young 30-somethings passing around this crack pipe just waiting to get a little bit more out of it," Burgess reflected.
The dangerous lifestyle was exacerbated when Burgess suffered a devastating knee injury while dancing.
Burgess revealed that she overdosed at a rave and began foaming at the mouth. The incident served as a wake-up call for the Aussie, who recalled thinking, "This was not what I was meant for."
"You sober up very quickly when you're in fear of your life like that," she said while noting outside factors that played into her drug use.
"I was very, very uncomfortable in my reality, so I would escape to this place of euphoria," the dancer continued. "And eventually, the things I would take to get to that place of euphoria weren't strong enough or enough, and I do more and have more and more often. And that was the slippery slope for me."
Burgess credited dance with helping her overcome her addiction. She considered dancing a saving grace that allowed her the strength to turn a new page and rewrite her next chapter.
The emotional episode came as the cohosts embarked on their next chapter as a couple. After keeping the big news under wraps for months, Green and Burgess announced they were engaged earlier this week. The 90210 star and Burgess share one son together, Zane Walker, 1.
Green has three children from a previous marriage to actress Megan Fox. It remains unclear whether or not the Transformers star was aware of Burgess' past addiction.
