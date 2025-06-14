TV Bombshell: Bravo 'Considers' Axing ENTIRE Housewives Franchise After Star's Explosive $20Million Lawsuit — 'The Champagne's Flat, the Taglines Are Tired'

Eady decided to leave after Bravo and Real Housewives of Atlanta after castmate Kenya Moore humiliated her by unveiling a poster board labeled "Who Is This Ho?" featuring explicit, allegedly fake blurred photos of of the disgruntled housewife.

A source close to Eady said: "She begged to see the photo before it aired. They said no. They wanted drama – now they’ve got court dates."

Moore was quietly cut from the season's reunion show and may not return at all.

NBCUniversal, who were already dealing with Bethenny Frankel’s union threats and Leah McSweeney’s fued with Andy Cohen, are reportedly in "full crisis mode".

One exec claimed: “Every cast member’s a legal liability. Bravo has become an embarrassment to NBC news."