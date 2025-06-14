TV Bombshell: Bravo 'Considers' Axing ENTIRE Housewives Franchise After Star's Explosive $20Million Lawsuit — 'The Champagne's Flat, the Taglines Are Tired'
NBC is reportedly considering pulling the plug on the entire Real Housewives franchise after Atlanta newcomer Brittany Eady filed a jaw-dropping $20million lawsuit against Bravo, calling the franchise "legally radioactive".
This high-profile legal action stems from a controversial incident last season that has led to claims of defamation, emotional distress, and a hostile work environment, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
One production insider told reporter Rob Shutter: "What made Housewives great – the chaos – is now its biggest threat. It’s just lawsuit after lawsuit."
The source said: "The drama made it great. But now it’s a walking lawsuit."
Shutter wrote on his Substack: "The champagne’s flat, the taglines are tired – and Bravo may finally be done playing hostess."
Eady decided to leave after Bravo and Real Housewives of Atlanta after castmate Kenya Moore humiliated her by unveiling a poster board labeled "Who Is This Ho?" featuring explicit, allegedly fake blurred photos of of the disgruntled housewife.
A source close to Eady said: "She begged to see the photo before it aired. They said no. They wanted drama – now they’ve got court dates."
Moore was quietly cut from the season's reunion show and may not return at all.
NBCUniversal, who were already dealing with Bethenny Frankel’s union threats and Leah McSweeney’s fued with Andy Cohen, are reportedly in "full crisis mode".
One exec claimed: “Every cast member’s a legal liability. Bravo has become an embarrassment to NBC news."
According to court documents, Eady's lawsuit comes in the wake of an explosive episode from season 16, which aired on April 6, 2025.
The episode featured Kenya Moore, another cast member, displaying explicit posters allegedly depicting Eady performing oral sex.
Eady has vehemently denied being the individual portrayed in the photographs, igniting a drama-filled controversy that has continued through the reunion taping and beyond.
The 37-year-old housewife claimed that the production team willfully "produced, edited, and aired" the material that could cause irreparable harm to her reputation.
In her legal filing, Eady stated that she "did not see the explicit photograph until after certain of these events were aired on Bravo nearly a year later".
Eady allegedly attempted to see the damaging image before its televised debut, only to have her requests rebuffed by the network. She called the producers' behavior "unwelcome, offensive, and sexualized", especially considering the environment she was subjected to during filming. The fallout from the incident has forced Bravo to respond vigorously following Eady's allegations, as the reality TV giant faces intense scrutiny over its handling of several cast member interactions and the workplace culture behind the scenes over the years.