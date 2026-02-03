EXCLUSIVE: Brad Pitt Epstein Shock — Radar Reveals How Abuser Was Invited to 'World War Z Celeb Screening'… Five Years After He Was Convicted in Pedo Case

A document sent in 2013, which includes the invites, is headed with the names Brad Grey and Brad Pitt.

Grey was a powerhouse Hollywood executive, producer, and talent manager who served as the Chairman and CEO of Paramount Pictures for 12 years before his death aged 59 in 2017.

The document reads: "Brad Grey and Brad Pitt invite you and a guest to the first screening of WWZ."

It's a reference to Pitt's 2013 zombie movie World War Z.

The document added the screening was at "7.30pm sharp" in the Museum of Modern Art, New York.

It also says: "Following the screening, please join our hosts for an intimate reception (at) 21 Club (on) 21 West 52nd Street."