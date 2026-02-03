EXCLUSIVE: Brad Pitt Epstein Shock — Radar Reveals How Abuser Was Invited to 'World War Z Celeb Screening'… Five Years After He Was Convicted in Pedo Case
Feb. 2 2026, Published 7:20 p.m. ET
RadarOnline.com can reveal Jeffrey Epstein appears to have been invited to a star-studded Brad Pitt movie screening and after-party five years after the pedophile was convicted of procuring a child for prostitution and soliciting a prostitute.
The revelation comes after we trawled the three million documents just released by the Department of Justice in relation to the case against the s-- trafficking abuser, which includes tranches of emails mentioning A-listers.
A document sent in 2013, which includes the invites, is headed with the names Brad Grey and Brad Pitt.
Grey was a powerhouse Hollywood executive, producer, and talent manager who served as the Chairman and CEO of Paramount Pictures for 12 years before his death aged 59 in 2017.
The document reads: "Brad Grey and Brad Pitt invite you and a guest to the first screening of WWZ."
It's a reference to Pitt's 2013 zombie movie World War Z.
The document added the screening was at "7.30pm sharp" in the Museum of Modern Art, New York.
It also says: "Following the screening, please join our hosts for an intimate reception (at) 21 Club (on) 21 West 52nd Street."
The note is signed off, stating the invite was sent to two people – both of whose names are redacted in the DoJ document dump.
It also warns the invite is "non-transferable."
Pitt introduced WWZ at the event to fans and spent time mingling afterwards with celebrity guests including Kevin Bacon, Jimmy Fallon, Katie Couric, Bruce Willis, and the Die Hard star's wife Emma Heming.
There is no photographic evidence Epstein turned up at the screening.
It appears he may have given his invite to a pal as the DoJ files also contain an email to the s-- trafficker the day after the screening stating: "Thank you! The premier was fun!!!"
No Evidence of Brad Pitt Involvement With Epstein
There is no suggestion Pitt knew of Epstein's horrific litany of crimes or is guilty of any wrongdoing in relation to his case.
Based on other unsealed court documents and the known contents of Epstein's contact lists – known as his "Black Book" – Pitt was not an associate of the pedophile, or listed as one.
The invite to Epstein may also have been sent out by a production company who had him on a mailing list due to his extensive network of celebrity pals.
Many of the names in the Epstein documents were included simply as contacts, acquaintances, or people in the same social circles, and their inclusion does not imply wrongdoing.
The latest Epstein files dump is expected to be the last from the DoJ.
They also include emails from Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor inviting Epstein to Buckingham Palace years after the financier was convicted of s-- crimes.
In other emails, Epstein made allegations Bill Gates had engaged in extramarital affairs, which he has denied as "absurd."
The files dump includes pictures showing Andrew poised on all fours over a woman lying on the floor. It is unclear where and when the photos were taken, and the woman's identity is masked.
In one message apparently sent to Andrew, Epstein offered to introduce the then-royal to a "clever, beautiful and trustworthy" Russian woman named "Irina" aged 26.