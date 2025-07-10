EXCLUSIVE: The Brazen Boob Job is Back! How VERY Obvious Breast Enlargements Are the New 'IT Surgery' — After Years of Flat-Chested 'Heroin Chic'
Once vehemently denied, boob jobs have become something celebs feel free to talk about – and show off.
RadarOnline.com can reveal brazen breast enlargements are back after years of anorexic-looking models strutting their stuff on catwalks in what was dubbed "heroin chic."
Below is our round-up of the stars leading the latest boom for the bust.
Proud And Perky
Bethenny Frankel
The former Real Housewife clapped back after Joy Behar called her boobs "fake" following her bikini-clad walk down the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit runway on May 31.
The Skinny Girl mogul assured the View cohost via Instagram that her rack was real but made perkier with a breast lift. "These are a lift from like 15, 20 years ago," the 54-year-old explained.
"I had very large, big boobs in high school that were saggy, floppy, and this is actually a lift, Joy."
Kylie Jenner
When a fan wondered on TikTok how the 27-year-old had tweaked her figure, the reality star was frank – even revealing her implant size and the doc who performed the procedure. "445 cc, moderate profile, half under the muscle!!!!! silicone!!! garth fisher!!! hope this helps lol," she posted.
In 2023, the mom of two revealed she regretted an earlier augmentation she'd had before her first pregnancy, saying that she would "recommend anyone thinking about it to wait after children."
Sami Sheen
The daughter of Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards recently revealed the specs for her surgically enhanced chest: 350cc silicone implants inserted under the muscle.
But the 21-year-old is already thinking of going under the knife again.
"When the time comes to get them redone," she said, "I'm definitely going bigger, and I think I'm going to go over the muscle so they look a little more natural."
Exact Specs
Kristin Cavallari
The reality vet jumped on the surgery confession bandwagon by opening up to fans in an Insta Stories Q&A after revealing in May she'd decided to "redo my boobs."
The 38-year-old explained she'd recently discovered one of her implants had ruptured – causing scar tissue – and decided to go up in size when she had it replaced.
"I was 300 cc before and now I'm 340" said the mom of three, adding: "They fit my frame."
Boob Job Removals
Other stars have been just as frank about getting their implants out.
During a 2014 interview with Allure, 51-year-old Victoria Beckham was shown an old pic revealing her cleavage.
"I don't have them anymore," the mom-of-four said of her obvious implants.
"I think I may have purchased them."
Back in the day, the petite star was rumored to have gone from a 34A to a 34DD.
Asked whether they'd just left, she quipped: "Or they got removed, one or the other."
And at 20, Chrissy Teigen, the model mom-of-four, now 39, initially got implants to look better in bikini shoots.
"It was more for a swimsuit thing," she explained.
"I thought, 'If I'm going to be posing, lying on my back, I want them to be perky.' But then you have babies and they fill up with milk and deflate."
In 2020, she had the implants removed, writing on Instagram, "They've been great for many years, but I'm just over it."
However, she later copped to having a breast lift – confirming the boob job is definitely back in fashion.