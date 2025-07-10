EXCLUSIVE: The Brazen Boob Job is Back! How VERY Obvious Breast Enlargements Are the New 'IT Surgery' — After Years of Flat-Chested 'Heroin Chic'

Bethenny Frankel

The former Real Housewife clapped back after Joy Behar called her boobs "fake" following her bikini-clad walk down the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit runway on May 31.

The Skinny Girl mogul assured the View cohost via Instagram that her rack was real but made perkier with a breast lift. "These are a lift from like 15, 20 years ago," the 54-year-old explained.

"I had very large, big boobs in high school that were saggy, floppy, and this is actually a lift, Joy."

Kylie Jenner

When a fan wondered on TikTok how the 27-year-old had tweaked her figure, the reality star was frank – even revealing her implant size and the doc who performed the procedure. "445 cc, moderate profile, half under the muscle!!!!! silicone!!! garth fisher!!! hope this helps lol," she posted.

In 2023, the mom of two revealed she regretted an earlier augmentation she'd had before her first pregnancy, saying that she would "recommend anyone thinking about it to wait after children."

Sami Sheen

The daughter of Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards recently revealed the specs for her surgically enhanced chest: 350cc silicone implants inserted under the muscle.

But the 21-year-old is already thinking of going under the knife again.

"When the time comes to get them redone," she said, "I'm definitely going bigger, and I think I'm going to go over the muscle so they look a little more natural."