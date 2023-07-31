Human Remains Found in 55-Gallon Drum in Malibu Lagoon, Only Miles From Celeb Hangout Nobu
Police made a horrifying discovery a couple of miles away from celebrity hotspot Nobu in Malibu, California, RadarOnline.com has learned.
On Monday, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department discovered human remains discarded in a 55-gallon drum off the Pacific Coast Highway, nestled between multimillion-dollar mansions owned by Hollywood A-listers.
Officers were called to the 2300 block of the PCH at 10:30 AM. The location was adjacent to the lagoon near Surfrider Beach.
According to local news ABC7, sanitation workers initially spotted a drum in the Malibu Lagoon State Beach on Sunday night but decided best to wait until Monday to attempt to retrieve it.
Unfortunately, the sanitation workers made a gruesome discovery when they retrieved the drum hours later. Upon finding human remains inside the barrel, emergency services were contacted.
The Los Angeles County Fire department brought the drum onshore, where homicide detectives responded to begin the active investigation per Fox News.
Details on the remains have yet to be released, such as the deceased's gender, ethnicity or age, as well as a possible cause of death.
In addition to the nature of the morbid discovery, the drum's location was unnerving in itself.
The Malibu Lagoon and the drum's discovery were miles away from Nobu Malibu, an upscale sushi restaurant frequented by celebrities like Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, Kylie Jenner, and sisters Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Kim Kardashian.
The discovery of human remains followed a warning issued to Malibu residents and beachgoers.
Over the weekend, Los Angeles County officials issued a health advisory warning to anyone who planned on visiting 12 area beaches, including Malibu Lagoon and Surfrider Beach.
High levels of bacteria were detected in waters off the Los Angeles coast. The Los Angeles Health Department stated that if contracted, individuals could experience serious illness and could be fatal to children, elderly and immunocompromised individuals.