Trump's 'Corruption Is So Deep': Iconic Reporter Bob Woodward Claims Prez Is 'Worse Than Nixon' in Blistering Attack
Nov. 24 2026, Published 4:25 p.m. ET
Veteran investigative journalist Bob Woodward, whose reporting helped expose the Watergate scandal that brought down President Richard Nixon, said that President Donald Trump's financial dealings and decision to wage war against Iran make him worse than Nixon, RadarOnline.com has learned.
During an appearance on The Axios Show, host Mike Allen asked Woodward to compare Trump's conduct with Nixon's.
Trump Worse Than Richard Nixon?
"Trump is worse, much worse than Nixon," Woodward said.
Woodward pointed to the billions of dollars he said Trump had made while holding office before discussing the administration's acceptance of a luxury Boeing 747 from Qatar for use as Air Force One.
"That kind of corruption is so deep and embedded," Woodward said.
Trump's financial dealings have drawn scrutiny because of his family's growing cryptocurrency businesses and international investments. The Qatari government donated the aircraft to the U.S. government in 2025, and it entered presidential service in June 2026.
Trump's War Against Iran
Woodward argued that the conflict with Iran would ultimately become the defining issue of Trump's presidency.
"I think what we'll remember and endure from the Trump presidency is the Iran war," he told Allen.
The United States and Israel launched military strikes against Iran on February 28. Trump justified the operation by citing Iran's nuclear ambitions, ballistic missile capabilities, and threats to American interests.
Woodward rejected the administration's justification for launching the conflict, arguing that the United States should concentrate on not initiating military conflicts.
"We should prevent wars," Woodward said.
Trump's Advisers and Richard Nixon's Inner Circle
Woodward also criticized the people surrounding Trump, suggesting that the president lacks the internal resistance that existed within Nixon's administration.
The 83-year-old argued that officials close to Nixon sometimes attempted to restrain his decisions, particularly concerning military intervention, while accusing members of Trump's administration of encouraging his instincts.
Woodward described Trump's advisers as "feeding the beast."
When Allen asked what qualities he admired about Trump, Woodward acknowledged the president's persistence and determination.
White House Responds
The White House rejected Woodward's criticism, with spokesperson Davis Ingle saying that the journalist was "a sad, angry little man and a far-left loser."
Woodward's comments coincided with Tuesday's publication of his memoir, "Secrets: A Reporter's Memoir," which examines his 55-year reporting career, addresses Woodward's concerns about Washington Post owner Jeff Bezos and reveals the identities of several previously confidential sources.
Among those discussed in the book are former national security adviser Brent Scowcroft and former White House official Richard Darman.