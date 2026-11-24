"Trump is worse, much worse than Nixon," Woodward said.

Woodward pointed to the billions of dollars he said Trump had made while holding office before discussing the administration's acceptance of a luxury Boeing 747 from Qatar for use as Air Force One.

"That kind of corruption is so deep and embedded," Woodward said.

Trump's financial dealings have drawn scrutiny because of his family's growing cryptocurrency businesses and international investments. The Qatari government donated the aircraft to the U.S. government in 2025, and it entered presidential service in June 2026.