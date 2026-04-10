Bob Barker's Dark Past Exposed: 'The Price Is Right' Models' Explosive 'Mistreatment' Scandal Headed to the Big Screen
April 10 2026, Published 11:59 a.m. ET
Game show legend Bob Barker's dark past is about to be exposed, RadarOnline.com can report, as explosive allegations of his "mistreatment" of his so-called Barker's Beauties are set to hit the big screen.
A production company has optioned the film and TV rights to a 2024 investigation that revealed the creepy secrets of the female models on The Price Is Right.
Barker's Life Heads to Hollywood
The Gotham Group has optioned the film and television rights to the 2024 Business Insider exposé, "The Unsung Warriors of The Price Is Right," with plans to bring the models' terrifying tales back into the spotlight.
As Radar has reported, the beloved animal activist, who passed away in 2023 at the age of 99, spent years fighting a series of ugly lawsuits in which he was accused of sexual harassment and worse.
Barker's aura began crumbling in 1994, when former model Dian Parkinson claimed the white-haired host "put her through h--" by allegedly forcing her into s-- acts.
A friend of the now 81-year-old told Radar: "She said, 'I sacrificed my body to keep my job. I was Bob Barker's s-- slave, and there was nothing I could do about it.'"
Call Him 'Daddy'
Parkinson claimed the at-the-time 70-year-old TV star threatened to have her fired from her job unless she submitted to his sexual demands.
"She told me, 'Bob laid it on the line, he said that if I wanted to keep my job on the show, I'd have to give him what he wanted,'" the close friend alleged.
"Dian said he'd call her into his dressing room for s-- between shows. She told me he mostly wanted oral s-- and she gave in to Bob to protect her job."
"She told me, 'Bob Barker made my life a nightmare,'" the insider continued. "Dian said Barker always called himself 'Daddy' and called his dressing room 'Daddy's Room.' She told me that for more than three years, he forced her to have s-- against her will."
'I Feel Like a S-- Toy'
The model's friend said after Barker had his way with Parkinson, he'd "dismiss her" and take a nap.
"Dian once told me: 'I feel like a s-- toy, something for him to play with and throw away when he's finished,'" the friend divulged.
Dian claimed Barker's sexual abuse left her with a bleeding ulcer, and she quit to save her life in June 1993.
"I told everyone I left to pursue other avenues of my career," she told the friend. "But my doctors told me it was the show and possible death — or quit ... The only answer was to get away from that monster Bob Barker."
Barker Barks Back
Parkinson filed an $8million lawsuit against Barker and show producers for sexual harassment in 1994, but was forced to drop the suit in April 1995 due to legal costs.
However, Barker barked back, disputing the claim, insisting: "I didn't force Dian Parkinson to have s--. She aggressively pursued ME, and told other people on the set she was going to be the next Mrs. Bob Barker!"
The game show host told reporters she was only after his money.
"Dian flirted with me for years. A long list of people will testify that she was very affectionate with me on the set," Barker claimed.
"She'd come into my dressing room wearing only a robe, and she'd be all over me — sitting on my lap and running her fingers through my hair."