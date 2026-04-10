Bob Barker's Dark Past Exposed: 'The Price Is Right' Models' Explosive 'Mistreatment' Scandal Headed to the Big Screen

The Gotham Group has optioned the film and television rights to the 2024 Business Insider exposé, "The Unsung Warriors of The Price Is Right," with plans to bring the models' terrifying tales back into the spotlight.

As Radar has reported, the beloved animal activist, who passed away in 2023 at the age of 99, spent years fighting a series of ugly lawsuits in which he was accused of sexual harassment and worse.

Barker's aura began crumbling in 1994, when former model Dian Parkinson claimed the white-haired host "put her through h--" by allegedly forcing her into s-- acts.

A friend of the now 81-year-old told Radar: "She said, 'I sacrificed my body to keep my job. I was Bob Barker's s-- slave, and there was nothing I could do about it.'"