EXCLUSIVE: Blake Lively Wants Justin Baldoni to Pay Her $8Million Legal Bill After Actress Fought His 'Frivolous' Lawsuit in Nasty Court Battle

The filing breaks down the requested fees between two powerhouse law firms, stating Lively paid $2.95million to Manatt, Phelps & Phillips LLP and another $4.54million to co-counsel Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP while defending against Baldoni’s lawsuit.

According to the declaration submitted by Manatt partner Esra Hudson, the movie star "has paid, and continues to pay" the firm's invoices, while also estimating she has incurred more than $100,000 in additional legal fees related to the latest motions filed in June.

The actress argued the staggering legal bill was driven by the scope of the litigation, which included more than 250 document requests, over 7,000 documents produced by Lively, roughly 44,000 documents produced by the Wayfarer parties, another 36,000 documents from third parties, and dozens of discovery disputes litigated before the court.