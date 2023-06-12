'I Cannot Let it Go Unchallenged Any Longer': 'Black Panther' Star Tenoch Huerta Denies Saxophonist's 'Emotional and Sexual' Abuse Claims
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star Tenoch Huerta vehemently denied abuse allegations made by musician María Elena Ríos after she labeled him a "violator and sexual predator," RadarOnline.com has learned.
The actor, who is known for his role as the wicked Namor in the Marvel film, called her claims "false and completely unsubstantiated," adding that her Twitter thread about him "spread like wildfire — and I cannot let it go unchallenged any longer."
Ríos, a saxophonist and activist who survived an acid attack in 2019, sent shockwaves when she took to the social media platform to share her story over the weekend, claiming Huerta portrays himself in a way that does not reflect his true character.
"It is very difficult to talk about the emotional abuse and abuse of power of a sexual predator who is loved around the world for playing a character in a movie like @TenochHuerta," Ríos tweeted in Spanish. "Charming in appearance, the great hallmark of a narcissist + a good helping of victimization."
The proud feminist said she held off from coming forward due to fear of backlash, adding a series of screengrabs in which critics harassed her for going public with her claims.
"Why did I wait to talk about it? Because I have a process. Why didn't I report it? Because I was afraid that this would happen: people who refuse to believe that a SUPER HERO is an abuser, manipulator and sexual predator," Ríos wrote.
Huerta broke his silence in a statement shared on Monday, explaining that he and Ríos dated for several months about a year ago.
"It was entirely consensual at all times, as countless others can attest. And throughout it was a loving, warm and mutually supportive relationship," he alleged, claiming she later "began to misrepresent our interactions" both privately and publicly post-breakup.
"As a result, a few months ago, I engaged a legal team to commence the appropriate actions to protect my reputation and refute these irresponsible and false accusations that can cause great prejudice and damage," he continued.
"Although I am by no means perfect, I know that these allegations are simply untrue. And while I will always work to improve myself, I need to contest claims that are both false and offensive," Huerta stated, thanking his family and supporters for sticking by him.
The Narcos: Mexico star concluded that he greatly appreciates "everyone who is willing to look at the facts and reflect before rushing to an untrue and unjust conclusion."