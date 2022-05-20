Blac Chyna Headed Back To Court With Ex Rob Kardashian Over Private Photo Leak

Blac Chyna's battle with the Kardashian family will continue next month when she faces off with her ex-fiancé Rob Kardashian again — only weeks after suffering a significant loss against his reality star clan.

According to court documents obtained by Radar, the Los Angeles Superior Court judge presiding over Chyna's lawsuit has set phase 2 of the trial for June 13. The first phase was the Lashed business owner taking on her ex's family members Kris, Kim, Khloé & Kylie.