Blac Chyna Lands Lucrative Endorsement Deal After Celebrating 10 Months of Sobriety

RadarOnline.com has learned she will use her creative talents to launch a signature apparel line.

Blac Chyna secured a lucrative endorsement deal with a global brand after turning her life around.

The former reality star, also known as Angela White, will have an expansive line with Ethika ranging from underwear to fitness that will feature a rotation of new up-and-coming designs every year.

Ethika was established in 2001, offering different styles for men, women, and kids while honing its focus on "harmonizing unparalleled fit with individual flair."

Fans can expect to see the first launch with Chyna by the end of this year during the holiday season.