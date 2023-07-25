Blac Chyna Lands Lucrative Endorsement Deal After Celebrating 10 Months of Sobriety
Blac Chyna secured a lucrative endorsement deal with a global brand after turning her life around.
RadarOnline.com has learned she will use her creative talents to launch a signature apparel line.
The former reality star, also known as Angela White, will have an expansive line with Ethika ranging from underwear to fitness that will feature a rotation of new up-and-coming designs every year.
Ethika was established in 2001, offering different styles for men, women, and kids while honing its focus on "harmonizing unparalleled fit with individual flair."
Fans can expect to see the first launch with Chyna by the end of this year during the holiday season.
"Angela expressed to us that she was looking to launch a few new businesses in her portfolio and Ethika would be a great fit," the Vice President of Marketing said about their partnership.
"After hearing her vision, we immediately recognized an opportunity. Angela has an amazing perspective as an entrepreneur and a mother and we are excited to go down this path with her."
- Underage Bombshell: Blac Chyna Claims Ex Tyga Booted Her Out Of His Home To Be In Relationship With Kylie Jenner, Then 16
- Blac Chyna Says She's 'Broke' After Accusing Kris Jenner Of Trying To 'Financially Ruin' Her Following Kardashian Legal Battle
- Comedian Gerald Huston Accuses Blac Chyna Of Hitting Him In The Mouth For Calling Her Ari
The famed former video vixen recently celebrated a 10-month sobriety milestone and remains focused on living her best life after receiving an honorary doctorate of humanities at the Sacramento Theological Seminary and Bible College.
These days, the mother of Dream Kardashian said she is feeling better than ever after having her facial fillers dissolved and undergoing surgery to reduce her breasts and butt, flaunting her natural appearance in a series of recent glamorous snaps.
"Refreshed and superior is what I would say. This is the best I've felt my whole life," the star gushed. "My confidence is through the roof and I'm loving the woman I'm becoming."
When asked if the transformation inspired the collaboration or vice versa, Chyna said that it was and added how "the spiritual and fitness journey played a major part."
"When you're making a transformation it takes a lot of discipline starting with your mental to see the results you want to see. This journey has been very successful and is continuing to improve by the day," she proudly shared.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Chyna also confirmed that we can expect to see her on a runway soon.
"Fashion has always been a key part of my brand and I always know how to stay trendy but also curate the trends for the future," she said.