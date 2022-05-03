Blac Chyna Plans To Appeal Kardashian-Jenner Verdict

Blac Chyna's battle with the Kardashian-Jenners isn't over yet. The 33-year-old video vixen-turned-reality star will appeal her case against Khloé, Kris, and Kylie after a 12-person jury found them not liable for the multimillion dollars she claimed she lost when they allegedly conspired to get her axed from E!

Her attorney, Lynne Ciani, revealed their plans following the verdict.