Billy Porter Slams 'That B*****' Anna Wintour: 'Your People are Using My Community to Elevate You'
Billy Porter, the acclaimed actor and singer, has once again expressed his disapproval of Anna Wintour's decision to have Harry Styles on the cover of Vogue, going as far as to call the fashion editor "a b***h," even after previously apologizing for his initial comments, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In an interview with the Telegraph, Porter shared his frustration with Vogue's choice to feature Styles as the face of genderfluid and non-binary fashion in 2020.
He criticized the fashion industry for using Styles, a white, straight pop star, to represent a movement he believes marginalized communities should champion.
Porter, who is openly gay, emphasized that his issue is not with Styles personally but rather with Vogue and the gatekeepers of the industry.
He said, "It's not Harry Styles' fault that he happens to be white and cute and straight and fit into the infrastructure that way. I call out the gatekeepers."
The 80 for Brady actor further explained that Styles got the cover simply because he is "white and he's straight," whereas Porter and others in the LGBTQ+ community have had to fight hard for their representation.
Porter also revealed that he had spoken to Vogue's editor-in-chief about using the magazine to promote the "de-gendering of fashion movement" before Styles was selected for the cover. However, Wintour chose to feature Styles as the first man to ever appear on the cover of American Vogue by himself.
The 53-year-old performer expressed his disappointment with Wintour's decision, stating that he should have advised her to use Vogue's power to uplift the leaders of the de-gendering movement.
In his interview with the Telegraph, Porter referred to Wintour as a "bitch" and criticized her for not prioritizing the voices of marginalized communities in the fashion industry.
He expressed his regret for not speaking up more forcefully during his conversation with Wintour, saying, "That bitch said to me at the end, 'How can we do better?' And I was so taken off guard that I didn't say what I should have said."
Styles' Vogue cover stirred controversy when it was released, with some praising it as a sign of progress and others questioning the motives behind the choice.
Porter had previously criticized the cover, claiming that he had initiated the conversation about gender-fluid fashion and was frustrated to see a straight white man being celebrated as its representative.
It is important to note that Styles has not publicly labeled himself or his sexuality, and his cover of Vogue sparked discussions about the complexities of gender and fashion. While Porter's criticisms have been met with varying opinions, they highlight the ongoing struggle for diversity and inclusivity in the fashion industry.
