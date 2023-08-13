Billy Porter Slams 'That B*****' Anna Wintour: 'Your People are Using My Community to Elevate You'

Porter, who is openly gay, emphasized that his issue is not with Styles personally but rather with Vogue and the gatekeepers of the industry.

He said, "It's not Harry Styles' fault that he happens to be white and cute and straight and fit into the infrastructure that way. I call out the gatekeepers."

The 80 for Brady actor further explained that Styles got the cover simply because he is "white and he's straight," whereas Porter and others in the LGBTQ+ community have had to fight hard for their representation.